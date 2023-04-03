 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/03/23 - Mac Jones bounce-back; Asst’s roles in flux; Marcus Jones a 0?

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Marcus Jones is loving the idea of players wearing No. 0.
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: What we learned about the Patriots at the annual NFL league meeting; Pats working with Titans on possibility of joint practices; Patriots Hall of Fame committee meeting Thursday; Jerod Mayo’s role; More. /Informative read, worth the click.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: There’s a lot riding on Bill O’Brien fixing Patriots QB Mac Jones; Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is excited for Mike Gesicki to get an opportunity with another team...he just wishes it was another team.; Jimmy G in Vegas; More.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Pats exploring WRs; Five key questions still remaining; Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe; Jeudy off the trade block? More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: What does a Mac Jones bounce-back year entail? Belichick’s praise of Jonathan Jones; Marcus Jones is loving the NFL allowing players to wear No. 0; More.
  • Tom E. Curran calls out the pundits and fans still pleading for Robert Kraft to “do something” about Bill Belichick: It feels like sixth-period study hall all over again. /Curran spectacularly calls out Chris Gasper from the Globe. ‘bout time someone did.
  • Doug Kyed explores whether Mike Gesicki will finally switch positions and continue to take on WR duties.
  • Khari Thompson points out how in the Patriots’ recent drafts they typically lean on experienced prospects with their first picks, and wonders what that means for 2023.
  • Khari Thompson explains why the Patriots’ quest for a “No. 1 corner” should wait until later in the draft.
  • Nick Goss posts the Patriots pre-draft tracker: New England has met with these 2023 prospects.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots hosting USC WR Jordan Addison for top 30 visit.
  • Doug Kyed sees Pats’ potential wide receiver draft pick Jonathan Mingo (Mississipi) draws superstar comparisons.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots eyeing TCU WR Quentin Johnston after Pro Day Belichick meeting?
  • Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Patriots ‘have eye on’ NFL Draft ‘best LB’ Drew Sanders of Arkansas.
  • Jeremy Brener (Patriots Country) Free agency grades: Strong Patriots offseason?
  • Darren Hartwell says the Patriots could travel for more joint practices in 2023.
  • Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: Surprising details on Brian Hoyer release. Was Hoyer fueling locker room drama?
  • Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: How the team feels about this year’s WR prospects.
  • Mike Kadlick looks at what the oddsmakers think are the Patriots chances to return to the playoffs in 2023.
  • Taylor Kyles creates his 2023 Patriots 7-round NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
  • Alex Barth’s Mock Draft Mailbag 2.0: Getting creative.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: What the first four teams will do on draft night and owners challenging Goodell.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: Get ready for complete anarchy online this weekend; Travis Kelce’s knowledge of NFL coaches is lacking and more.
  • Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL win totals picks, best bets for AFC East: Bills are underrated, division feels like the new AFC West.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Sorting 14 teams by likelihood of taking a QB. Pats listed as a wild card.
  • Albert Breer (SI) The Thursday Night Football flex proposal is a reminder the NFL is a business.
  • Albert Breer (SI) When the Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers deals could get done.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 free agents: Who’s signed? Who’s available?
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 70 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.
  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) What pro days mean for top QBs.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.

More From Pats Pulpit

