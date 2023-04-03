New England Patriots links 4/03/23 - Mac Jones bounce-back; Asst’s roles in flux; Marcus Jones a 0?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- One-on-One: Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff. (1.12 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: What we learned about the Patriots at the annual NFL league meeting; Pats working with Titans on possibility of joint practices; Patriots Hall of Fame committee meeting Thursday; Jerod Mayo’s role; More. /Informative read, worth the click.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: There’s a lot riding on Bill O’Brien fixing Patriots QB Mac Jones; Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is excited for Mike Gesicki to get an opportunity with another team...he just wishes it was another team.; Jimmy G in Vegas; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Pats exploring WRs; Five key questions still remaining; Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe; Jeudy off the trade block? More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: What does a Mac Jones bounce-back year entail? Belichick’s praise of Jonathan Jones; Marcus Jones is loving the NFL allowing players to wear No. 0; More.
- Tom E. Curran calls out the pundits and fans still pleading for Robert Kraft to “do something” about Bill Belichick: It feels like sixth-period study hall all over again. /Curran spectacularly calls out Chris Gasper from the Globe. ‘bout time someone did.
- Doug Kyed explores whether Mike Gesicki will finally switch positions and continue to take on WR duties.
- Khari Thompson points out how in the Patriots’ recent drafts they typically lean on experienced prospects with their first picks, and wonders what that means for 2023.
- Khari Thompson explains why the Patriots’ quest for a “No. 1 corner” should wait until later in the draft.
- Nick Goss posts the Patriots pre-draft tracker: New England has met with these 2023 prospects.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots hosting USC WR Jordan Addison for top 30 visit.
- Doug Kyed sees Pats’ potential wide receiver draft pick Jonathan Mingo (Mississipi) draws superstar comparisons.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots eyeing TCU WR Quentin Johnston after Pro Day Belichick meeting?
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Patriots ‘have eye on’ NFL Draft ‘best LB’ Drew Sanders of Arkansas.
- Jeremy Brener (Patriots Country) Free agency grades: Strong Patriots offseason?
- Darren Hartwell says the Patriots could travel for more joint practices in 2023.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: Surprising details on Brian Hoyer release. Was Hoyer fueling locker room drama?
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: How the team feels about this year’s WR prospects.
- Mike Kadlick looks at what the oddsmakers think are the Patriots chances to return to the playoffs in 2023.
- Taylor Kyles creates his 2023 Patriots 7-round NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Alex Barth’s Mock Draft Mailbag 2.0: Getting creative.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: What the first four teams will do on draft night and owners challenging Goodell.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: Get ready for complete anarchy online this weekend; Travis Kelce’s knowledge of NFL coaches is lacking and more.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL win totals picks, best bets for AFC East: Bills are underrated, division feels like the new AFC West.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Sorting 14 teams by likelihood of taking a QB. Pats listed as a wild card.
- Albert Breer (SI) The Thursday Night Football flex proposal is a reminder the NFL is a business.
- Albert Breer (SI) When the Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers deals could get done.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 free agents: Who’s signed? Who’s available?
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 70 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) What pro days mean for top QBs.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
