New England Patriots links 4/30/23 - Bonus Weekend Draft Edition

- Evan Lazar breaks down every selection for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft: A thought on all 12 draft selections for the Patriots other big-picture draft takeaways.
- Day 2 Press Conference: Bill Belichick. (15 min. video)
- Day 3 Press Conference Transcript: Matt Groh. (21 min. video)
- Inside the Draft Room: Rounds Two and Three. ( 1 min. video) /Marte Marpu’s uncle was Junior Seau? Cool.
- Conference Call Transcripts: Marte Mapu - Keion White - Chad Ryland - Sidy Sow - Jake Andrews - Kayshon Boutte - Atonio Mafi - Bryce Baringer - Isaiah Bolden - DeMario Douglas - Ameer Speed.
- Recapping Day 2: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar analyze the Patriots selections of Georgia Tech Keion White and Sacramento State Marte Mapu. (6 min. video)
- Recapping Day 3: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss the Pats selections on the final day of the Draft. (8 min.)
- Experts React: Day 1 - Day 2 - Day 3.
- Photos: Introducing the Patriots 2023 Draft Class.
- Mike Reiss gives us a look at some intel on the Patriots’ approach to the 2023 NFL draft from team and league sources. Top picks Christian Gonzalez, Keion White reflect Patriots’ identity.
- Mike Reiss takes a closer look at each of the Patriots’ 2023 draft picks.
- Mike Kadlick shares his quick hit thoughts on the 2023 Patriots draft class. Keion White from Georgia Tech was a potential first-round pick who fell into New England’s lap at pick 46.
- Zack Cox offers seven takeaways from the Patriots’ 12-Player 2023 draft class. 1. Unlike last year, when the Patriots stunned everyone by taking guard Cole Strange 29th overall, there were very few complaints about New England’s first-round pick.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Patriots Draft grade, analysis of picks. Patriots B. ‘what keeps this from being a home run draft is not drafting a pure tackle or a tight end and not acquiring an upgrade at wideout.’
- Mark Daniels reports that with back-to-back picks in Round 4, the Patriots drafted close friends Chad Ryland and Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan. /Cool!
- Zack Cox spotlights how ‘electric’ WR Demario Douglas used Marcus Jones as a model and could play a similar role in New England’s offense.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots draft recap: Meet all 12 of New England’s 2023 picks.
- Conor Roche tells us 5 things to know about Patriots third-round pick Marte Mapu, a linebacker from Sacramento State. 1. He’s a versatile player.
- Matt Dolloff believes the Patriots have needed a player like Keion White for a long time.
- Nick Goss helps us get to know Patriots 2023 sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte.
- Zack Cox talks about how Jake Andrews got an early introduction to the New England O-Line. ‘We watched a lot of Patriots film, and he talked about them all the time’
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Report: Patriots considered trading into the late first round.
- Staff (ProFootallTalk) Patriots draft picks 2023: All of New England’s selections, NFL draft results, team order.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Patriots pull off an NFL Draft rarity by becoming first team in 23 years to take both a kicker and a punter.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deion Sanders is “ashamed” of 31 NFL teams for not drafting any HBCU players. ‘Only the Patriots used a draft pick on a player from an HBCU school, taking former Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden at No. 245.’
- Staff (PFF) 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: A-. /Analysis worth a read.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Grading every team’s performance in the 2023 NFL Draft. Patriots: A. /Analysis included.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) All 32 draft classes ranked from best (Steelers) to worst (Jets). No. 29 Patriots: C-. ‘The Patriots hit Gonzalez out of the park and also got their ideal defensive lineman in White. But then it was the typical “why?” and “who?” that’s been the case of late under Bill Belichick, including too many offensive linemen, a kicker and a punter. At least Boutte keeps Day 3 from being a total repeat flameout.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) 41 trades during the 2023 process sets a draft record.
- Timo Riske (PFF) Grading all six Round 1 trades. Patriots (B-), Steelers (B-). ‘Given that the Steelers were probably desperate to jump the New York Jets, this sounds like a low trade compensation. Maybe Bill Belichick was OK with the idea that this meant the divisional-rival Jets weren’t getting their offensive tackle.’
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 6 biggest steals of Round 1. Patriots pick No. 17: CB Christian Gonzalez. ‘The Patriots were able to add a top-10 talent at a position of need after trading down and gaining additional draft capital. It’s difficult to categorize that as anything other than a win.’
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The 17 best value picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The 15 worst value picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Patriots: LB Marte Mapu. ‘Despite the ringing endorsement, this was a bit earlier than Mapu was expected to go. The FCS star is a safety/linebacker hybrid who will be a good fit for the Patriots defense, but he never ranked higher than 156 on the consensus big board ahead of the draft.’
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft winners, losers. Loser: Patriots QB rumors.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL Draft winners & losers 2023. Loser: New York Jets.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft takeaways: Quarterbacks go early, often in record-setting event, league sets new trade record
