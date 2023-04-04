New England Patriots links 4/04/23 - It’s better to receive: Pats plan for versatile Mike Gesicki

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Draft needs, fits and potential breakouts come into focus post-Free Agency.
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed looks at how the Patriots plan to use Mike Gesicki’s positional versatility in a new role.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails 5 quarterback prospects who fit the Patriots mold.
- Alex Barth’s positional draft preview wraps up on the offensive side of the ball up front with the linemen. Offensive tackle is one of the Patriots’ biggest draft needs.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: How team feels about this year’s WR prospects.
- Mark Daniels profiles the 5 best linebackers for the Patriots in this year’s draft. The unit looks fine but could use more long-term depth.
- Dakota Randall is one of many who were taken aback by Bill Belichick re-signing LB Mack Wilson.
- Zack Cox notes that in 2 of the last 3 drafts, New England used an early-round pick on a small-school prospect who competed at the Senior Bowl. This year, North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch could fit as a Day 2 option.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots are hosting All-American FCS offensive lineman Cody Mauch for top 30 visit.
- Chris Mason passes along the latest OBJ rumors: Asking price for Odell Beckham Jr. drops, but still ‘out of whack.
- Gio Rivera relays ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers describing his first memory of Tom Brady. ‘Honestly, that was kind of a cool moment’.
- Chris Mason highlights super-Patriots-insider Albert Breer discussing “things, as I understand it” involving the “clear” tension between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick at the NFL owners meeting. /More dubious dot-connecting.
- Doug Kyed posts his latest Patriots mock draft: Back-to-back playmakers come off the board early. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Khari Thompson’s Mock Draft 4.0: Patriots grab mauling OT in first round.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Why the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are a ‘perfect’ match; Plus, the 49ers are all in on Brock Purdy, Anthony Richardson shines during his pro day, tension building in New England, a potential Commanders sale and much more.
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Draft 2023: Biggest needs for all 32 teams. Patriots needs: OT, WR, DB. “This is a critical draft for the Patriots. New England lost receiver Jakobi Meyers and left tackle Isaiah Wynn in free agency off what is already an underwhelming offense. Even after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, coach Bill Belichick desperately needs to reverse his decades-long trend of missing on rookie wideouts with a receiver room lacking star power. Belichick also must add more talent in the secondary. Longtime safety Devin McCourty retired, and the corner room is without an elite option. ...”
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2023 NFL Draft team needs. Patriots: Offensive tackle, cornerback, pass rusher. Friendly suggestions: Texas RB Bijan Robinson, Georgia Tackle Broderick Jones, Penn State DB Joey Porter, Jr.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) The best scheme fits for the top NFL prospects at every position. No Pats.
- Albert Breer (SI) The NFL Quarterback market is shifting as teams balk at paying second-tier players.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2023 Graybeards: A team of the NFL’s best remaining free agents, age 30 or older.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Projecting six new playoff teams. Broncos, Browns, Jets, Lions, Packers, Panthers.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) 2016 Hall of Fame game class action is set for trial on June 5.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jim Trotter declined severance package that included NDA.
