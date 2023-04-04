Raiders sign former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to two-year pact

Three weeks after his release from the New England Patriots became official, Brian Hoyer has caught on with familiar faces.

The veteran quarterback signed a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, as first announced by agency JL Sports.

Hoyer, 37, had been in his third stint with the organization that he initially joined as an undrafted free agent in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Michigan State product now rejoins former Patriots quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, along with a Raiders staff that also includes the likes of Dave Ziegler, Mick Lombardi, Bo Hardegree, Carmen Bricillo, Jerry Schuplinski and Patrick Graham.

Last March, Hoyer reached a two-year extension with New England that saw $1.4 million of his 2023 salary fully guaranteed. His departure one March later left behind an additional $240,000 in the form of signing bonus proration.

Hoyer finished 2022 on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion during his 40th NFL start. He has appeared in 76 career games while completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 10,668 yards with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

The Super Bowl LIII champion now goes from a Patriots quarterback depth chart featuring Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to a Raiders quarterback depth chart featuring Jimmy Garoppolo.