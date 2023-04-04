As the New England Patriots continue to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, they have scheduled another top-30 meeting. On deck this time is Boston College’s Zay Flowers, who is projected to be one of the first wide receivers off the board come April 27.

New England will reportedly meet with Flowers on Wednesday, and has gotten quite the look at the shifty receiver this offseason. Not only was Flowers on their Shrine Bowl roster back in February, but a small Patriots contingent — led by college scouting director Camren Williams and personnel coordinator Brian Smith — were in attendance for BC’s Pro Day several weeks ago.

Flowers would be a strong fit with New England’s current wide receiver room. After acquiring a pair of bigger, possession-style receivers this offseason, the Patriots could use an explosive receiver who can create separation and yards after the catch.

Despite his 5-foot-9 frame, Flowers is a three-level threat from the slot. That’s where Bill O’Brien would likely use him the most, as the receiver shared O’Brien ran him through the “juke” series during Shrine Bowl practices — a staple in O’Brien’s offense. However, Flowers may not be restricted to just a slot role in the NFL due to his release package and speed.

Flowers marks another projected first-round wide receiver that New England continues to do their due diligence on. The team is also hosting USC’s Jordan Addison on a top-30 visit this week, while they met with TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba multiple times as well.