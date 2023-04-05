The New England Patriots’ list of pre-draft visits continues to grow. The latest group of players to come to Foxborough to work out with the team is headlined by Florida State safety Jammie Robinson and also includes Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock and San Jose State edge Viliami Fehoko.

Robinson, whose visit was first reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, is one of the better safety prospects in this year’s class. Projected as a Day 2 selection, he checks plenty of boxes from a Patriots perspective: he is a stout and physical tackler, offers some good short-area quickness, and has experience playing all over the Seminoles’ secondary.

While his size — 5-foot-11, 191 pounds — and comparatively mediocre testing numbers might be a concern, Robinson would fit in nicely with the Patriots’ current safety corps. After losing long-time captain Devin McCourty to retirement, they have Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers left as their top three at the position. In addition, cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant might also see some reps at safety.

Matlock and Fehoko, meanwhile, project as late-round selections or possible rookie free agents. Both were invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl — the college all-star game coached by the Patriots’ and Atlanta Falcons’ staffs.

Matlock, who revealed his visit on social media, was on the New England team back in February. Measuring at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he had the best season of his college career as a redshirt senior in 2022: appearing in 13 games, he registered 2.5 sacks and also caught a 1-yard touchdown — the second touchdown reception at Boise State.

Fehoko, who also took to social media to announce his visit, worked with the Falcons’ staff at the Shrine Bowl. While not the most explosive athlete, he offers an intriguing mix of size (6’4, 273 lbs), pass-rushing prowess and positional versatility: he has experience aligning both on the edge and along the interior D-line as well.

Robinson, Matlock and Fehoko Nos. 7-9 on the Patriots’ list of up to 30 in-house visits. They are joining four wide receivers — Jordan Addison (USC), Zay Flowers (Boston College), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), T.J. Luther (Gardner Webb) — as well as cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) and offensive lineman Cody Mauch (North Dakota State).