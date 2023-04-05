Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste signs original-round restricted tender

Restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste has officially signed his one-year tender with the New England Patriots, the organization announced Wednesday.

The move, which was first shared by ESPN’s Field Yates, comes three weeks after the offensive tackle received the original-round value of $2.743 million for 2023. It remains non-guaranteed.

April 21 marked the deadline for prospective offer sheets to arrive from around the NFL. In the event New England elected not to match, a third-round draft choice would have been the return compensation.

Entering the league at No. 101 overall in the 2019 draft, Cajuste spent his initial two seasons between the non-football injury list and injured reserve. The 27-year-old West Virginia product has since played in 17 games while starting five.

Cajuste, listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, made 10 appearances for New England’s offensive line last campaign. Those appearances included three consecutive starts at right tackle in November. He saw a total of 197 snaps and was charted by Pro Football Focus for three sacks allowed as well as one holding penalty.

After previously extending Conor McDermott, the Patriots agreed to terms with fellow bookend blockers Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson as the league year opened. Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber are also under contract at a position to circle this draft cycle.