New England Patriots links 4/06/23 - Depth before need: Would Pats draft high for RB, EDGE?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker and Free Agent Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots sign restricted free agent OL Yodny Cajuste.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Draft Round-Up: Latest rumors, reported visits, and more draft tidbits.
- Building the 2023 Patriots: NFL Combine. (7.31 min. video)
- Draft Prospect Review: Quarterbacks. Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down all the top talent at the QB position in the 2023 NFL Draft and which prospects may have a fit with the Patriots. (20 min.)
- Draft Prospect Review: Receivers and tight ends. Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, Evan Lazar and Matisse Baumann break down all the top talent at the WR and TE positions in the draft and which prospects may fit with the Pats.
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason tracks the Patriots’ scouting of 1st-round WRs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Alex Barth points out the Patriots have now met with all four top receivers in this year’s draft.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Draft prospects: Tight End.
- Mark Daniels considers if the Patriots should draft another dynamic running back, after selecting two last year.
- Mark Daniels mentions how the Pats are ‘absolutely intrigued’ by Bijan Robinson, the top running back in the draft.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview 2023: Defensive linemen. The Patriots have invested a top 100 pick in a defensive lineman in four of the last five drafts. Will that trend continue this year?
- Khari Thompson doesn’t see a desperate need for an edge defender in the first round, but they absolutely do need depth at the position in the draft.
- Doug Kyed says Mac Jones’ improvement is necessary but not certain in 2023. /I mean, what is certain?
- Zack Cox tells us what Yodny Cajuste’s contract means for the O-Line. Cajuste’s deal is non-guaranteed.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots had “extensive meetings” with multiple top Ohio State prospects.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What does Mac Jones need to do for Patriots to pick up 5th year option?
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Morse’s Morsels; Patriots mock draft. Pats pick Northwestern T Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Khari Thompson notes Rob Gronkowski called the report of the Patriots shopping Mac Jones ‘fake news’.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Six thoughts on the Mac Jones situation. /Lots of filling-in-the-blanks innuendo here. “If [insert pundit take] is true, then... “
- Zack Cox’s Patriots Mock Draft 4.0: Pats make Day 2 trade for playmaker. Pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 19.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick trades up, fills major needs with 11 picks. Pats take Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots mock draft 1.0. Pats trade No. 14, pick Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison at 25.
- Gio Rivera notes ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton said he’s willing to backup just 12 players. Mac Jones not included.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jets, Patriots, Titans set to meet with Broderick Jones.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Even if no trade happens, Mac Jones will need to earn his spot back. /Such a weaselly glare to shine all on Jones. No other QB or player has to earn his spot?
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Star players who need help from the 2023 NFL Draft. Matt Judon included.
- Conor Orr (SI) Nine NFL GMs under the most pressure to nail the 2023 draft. Bill Belichick included.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The six teams that are winning the NFL offseason … so far. Lions, Dolphins, Falcons, Bears, Bengals, Panthers.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 4.0.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Pats trade pick 14, take Texas RB Bijan Robinson at 20.
- Amelia Probst (PFF) Power ranking all 32 NFL teams before the 2023 NFL Draft. Pats 20th.
- Matt Verderame (SI) The best NFL draft classes for all 32 teams. Patriots: 1995.
- NFL Throwback (NFL.com) 2013 NFL Draft rewind: Hit, miss, or meh? (13 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Cam Newton still insists he’s a starter, but he’s willing to be a backup in certain spots.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Ball from Tom Brady’s first-ever preseason touchdown pass is being sold at auction.
