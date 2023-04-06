The second episode of the New England Patriots’ documentary series Building the Patriots was released on Wednesday afternoon, and just like the first one focuses primarily on the team’s preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft. The subject of this time around is the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Led by director of player personnel Matt Groh and college scouting director Camren Williams, the Patriots sent a relatively small contingent this time around. Head coach/de facto general manager Bill Belichick, for example, did not make the trip after already getting a close-up look at several prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Naturally, the behind-the-scenes look presented in this episode centers around the work Groh, Williams and their staff are doing. The goal? To add more pieces to the puzzle that is the pre-draft process.

In addition, former Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer shares his impression of the event. He was not invited to the Combine back in 2009 but ultimately still ended up getting drafted in the second round and turning into a multi-year starter for the organization.