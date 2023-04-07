New England Patriots links 4/07/23 - Draft rumors: Double dipping at WR, trading down & MORE mocks!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce Dante Scarnecchia is named as a Contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Paul Perillo reports on Robert Kraft surprising long-time assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia by inducting him into the Patriots Hall of Fame as a special contributor.
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Defensive Backs. (20 min.)
- Patriots Catch-22 4/6: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the latest draft rumors, making sense of Mac Jones trade rumors, Dante Scarnecchia to Pats HOF, and more. (90 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/6: Patriots Hall of Fame candidates, top WR prospects visit with the Patriots; More. (2 hours)
- Photos: Mac Jones visits League School in recognition of National Autism Awareness Month
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Surprise! Dante Scarnecchia earns Patriots Hall of Fame. Scarnecchia is widely considered one of the greatest positional coaches in NFL history.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) 1st round Draft targets if Patriots trade down.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Can NFL draft fill Patriots’ plentiful needs? An upgraded offensive line would go a long way in helping the New England Patriots get back to the playoffs.
- Taylor Kyles finds that nearly half of the Patriots’ top-30 visits thus far have been with wide receivers. Could they be preparing for a double dip?
- Phil Perry’s Prototypical Pats: Explosive WRs available to upgrade Mac’s options.
- Jerry Thornton’s Patriots 2023 Draft Preview: Receivers.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Draft Rumors: Insight on Zay Flowers’ New England visit.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) New England hosting 2 Georgia stars LB Nolan Smith and OT Broderick Jones for pre-draft top 30 visit.
- Adam London notes ESPN’s Matt Bowen highlighted 15 of the best offensive skill players in this year’s draft class and identified the perfect landing spot for each of them. According to Bowen, New England would be an ideal fit for Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
- Darren Hartwell makes the case for being optimistic about Mac Jones and the 2023 Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff dismisses the latest hot-take nugget from Dan Patrick, the latest in a recent string of Patriots speculation that has spun wildly out of control this off-season. /Insufferable indeed.
- Jerry Thornton talks about the people trying to make a Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy happen. “If a deranged anarchist with a scarred face covered in clown makeup wanted to create mass hysteria and drive us into chaos, he couldn’t do a better job than Patriots fans are doing to ourselves.”
- Ricky Doyle shows proof that the circus clown car can always fit one more, when relaying former NFL coach Eric Mangini weighing in on Mac Jones and the Patriots drama.
- Adam London mentions draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s prediction the Patriots will pick QB Anthony Richardson at 14, but says he thinks instead it’s more likely they’ll spend a Day 3 pick on a QB to join Jones and Zappe.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Beat Mock Draft 5.0. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Mark Daniels gives us his latest Patriots mock draft: Here’s how Bill Belichick improves his roster. Pats pick Ohio State T Paris Johnson, Jr. at 14.
- Patriots Fourth & Two podcast: Thoughts on Mac Jones; 2023 Patriots Draft: Front 7 prospects; More. (68 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Clare Cooper to discuss Dante Scarnecchia entering the Patriots Hall of Fame, potential tight end selections for the Pats in the draft, and More. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Here’s how an interested team could offer Lamar Jackson a deal that might deter Baltimore from matching.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Draft: The top 8 linebackers - The top 9 safeties - The top 11 cornerbacks.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Regrading every first-round QB pick over the last 15 years, from Trevor Lawrence to Joe Flacco. 2021 Patriots Mac Jones: Incomplete.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL mock draft: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers traded in latest three-round projection. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1. Patriots ‘should’ pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
