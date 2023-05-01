The NFL Draft is in the rear-view mirror, but there is no slowing down for the New England Patriots yet. On Monday, after all, they will start the next phase of their offseason workout program.

After focusing exclusively on strength and conditioning work the last two weeks, the team will now bring its coaching staff into the mix.

Over the next three weeks, the Patriots will start holding individual and group drills. Additionally, offensive players are allowed to line up across from other offensive players, and defensive players are permitted to do the same on their side of the ball. As with the rest of the offseason program, however, contact and full pads are strictly prohibited.

While attendance is voluntary, the expectation is that a majority of the team’s veteran roster will be present. We counted 41 players based on photos and videos made available by the club in Phase 1, with the true number higher than that.

With coaches now in the mix, the Patriots’ new-look staff on the offensive side of the ball will get to work closely with players. The team hired Bill O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and also brought in assistants Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing to presumably work with the offensive line and tight ends, respectively.

Following that three-week period, the team will transition into Phase 3. Starting later this month, the Patriots will have the green light to hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Once again, though, neither full pads nor any live contact will be allowed.

Phase 3 will also feature 10 days worth of organized team activities as well as mandatory minicamp on June 12-14. June 14 is scheduled as the final day of New England’s offseason program, but head coach Bill Belichick has regularly shortened work in the past.