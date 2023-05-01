New England Patriots links 5/01/23 - Belichick’s big fix for the offense was hiring Bill O’Brien

In Case You Missed It: Check out the Sunday Bonus Links edition for more coverage!
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Patriots first-rounder Christian Gonzalez has the makings of a shutdown corner.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Christian Gonzalez in-studio interview. (8 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Selecting three offensive linemen on Day 3 was by design; Top-30 visits matter; Strange’s diet; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News; Analysis of the Patriots draft picks. ‘When video surfaced of the Patriots Draft Room from Friday night, it appeared that Bill Belichick was watching tape of UNC. And many, including me, believed (perhaps wishful thinking) that it was Bill looking at Josh Downs. But Zack Cox of NESN uncovered what he was really looking at, Keion White from GT, who the Pats drafted.’ More.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Bill Belichick continues to march to the beat of a different drummer.
- Matt Dolloff introduces us to the New England Patriots’ 2023 draft class.
- Chris Mason says Bill Belichick is betting the ranch that Bill O’Brien can fix the Patriots offense.
- Mark Daniels tells us 5 things we learned about the Patriots in the 2023 Draft. Patriots like their tackle depth more than we thought; Belichick believes he already improve the offense; More.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Grading every Patriots pick in 2023 NFL draft.
- Nick O’Malley tells us how the experts graded the Patriots’ picks.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Final 2023 Patriots draft wrap up and UDFAs.
- Doug Kyed unwinds what the Patriots told us about themselves in the 2023 NFL draft. 1. Size was needed at CB.
- Zack Cox looks at why the Patriots didn’t address their biggest perceived draft need at offensive tackle.
- Dakota Randall wonders if the Pats missed a golden opportunity to draft a franchise tight end.
- Zack Cox notes undrafted QB Malik Cunningham is reportedly open to changing positions.
- Nick Stevens points out the Patriots made QB Malik Cunningham their richest UDFA signing ever.
- Dakota Randall notes Matt Groh’s comments to polarizing receiver draft pick Kayshon Boutte. ‘He’s got all the potential in the world.’
- Andy Hart addresses Bill Belichick’s recent supportive words and tone for Mac Jones.
- Nick O’Malley mocks his mock draft to see how many picks he got wrong.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: A night in the Raiders’ draft room and 12 minutes with C.J. Stroud.
- Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Draft 2023 grades: Analysis of every team’s picks. Patriots: B-. ‘The Patriots’ best choice was their first, somehow getting Gonzalez at No. 17. New England also got tremendous value in White, who fell to the mid-second round while Mapu was a favorite of many evaluators in the pre-draft process.’
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: C+. The Skinny: They had seven picks in the first five rounds, but I am not sure they used them very well; More.
- Conor Orr (SI) 2023 NFL Draft winners and losers: Best picks, worst decisions. Winner: Passive aggression. ‘...We’re taught in life that forgiveness is often the best answer, but there is also something legendary about pettiness that is harbored and grown like an intricate spice garden. Such is Belichick’s tapestry of Jets experiences. ...’ Loser: Some obscure, small-school player whom Belichick would have taken in the first round had Christian Gonzalez not fallen to him.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Every team’s best, worst and most interesting pick in division-by-division takeaways. Patriots: Best pick (A): CB Christian Gonzalez, Worst pick (F): K Chad Ryland, Most interesting pick (B+): WR Kayshon Boutte.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Six takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft: I have no idea what the Patriots are doing.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Biggest post-draft questions for all 32 teams. New England: Did the Patriots do enough to help quarterback Mac Jones and the offense?
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft Debrief: AFC South, Steelers, Geno Smith up; veteran trade market, rumor mill down.
- Rob Maaddi (AP) Report Cards: Texans, Eagles get highest NFL draft grades. Patriots: B+.
- Staff (FOX Sports) 2023 NFL Draft grades: Analyzing all 32 teams’ classes. Patriots: B+.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL draft 2023 grades: Eagles lead top team classes as Cowboys, Lions flop. Patriots: B-.
- TZVI (The Spun) Here are the five best player names from the 2023 NFL Draft. CB Ameer Speed included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Next up: NFL regular-season schedule release.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings: Who’s up/down after the draft? Pats 17th (no change)
