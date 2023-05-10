New England Patriots links 5/10/23 - Youth infusion; WRs put on notice; Bentley excited about 2023

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots re-sign DB Tae Hayes.
- Mike Dussault tells us the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents.
- Patriots to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 12, 2023.
- Mike Dussault highlights how Marte Mapu’s football passion droves his small school ascension
- Mike Dussault reports how Patriots fourth-rounder Sidy Sow made a position change and blazed his own trail from Quebec to the NFL.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Which WRs will stick around?
- Press Conferences: Ja’Whaun Bentley (12 min. video) - Chris Board (8 min. video)
- Hype video: Midseason matchup in Germany. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: 2023 Schedule predictions, expectations for draft class and free agent additions. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed says that after last year’s ‘old and mediocre’ team, the key areas where New England will get younger are at defensive back and on special teams.
- Mendy Cohen (MusketFire) How the Patriots prioritized speed in roster-building for the 2023 season.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots sign rookie guard Atonio Mafi to four-year deal.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Breakdown of each offensive position group.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien sending this message to receivers, ‘This year, that won’t be tolerated’.
- Tom E. Curran talks with Devin McCourty who suggests Tyquan Thornton and Mike Gesicki as two players that could ignite the offense in 2023.
- Zack Cox gives us his film review of Christian Gonzalez to see what he will bring to the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff ranks the most important rookies for the Pats this year, from Christian Gonzalez to Isaiah Bolden.
- Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) Why intriguing Marte Mapu will be a Bill Belichick favorite.
- Dakota Randall relays Ja’Whaun talking about why Dont’a Hightower was so important to his development.
- Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots shore up their cornerback depth by re-signing Tae Hayes. Hayes is depth. “But if the Patriots do restore themselves to a higher level of contention in the AFC, it could have a lot to do with their rising young secondary.”
- Oliver Thomas (Forbes) Last October, Bill Belichick called Chris Board “the best special teams player” New England would face by year’s end. A two-year, $5 million contract followed as free agency opened in March.
- Mark Daniels reports how newly signed Chris Board was surprised by Bill Belichick’s high praise.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Germany game opponent revealed.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots ‘way too early” 53-man roster projection.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Instead of drafting punter, should Patriots have signed Matt Araiza? /After how entire NFL and Pats fans reacted to kicker Justin Rohrwasser?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Former Patriots Tully Banta-Cain, Jamie Collins, Devin McCourty and Corey Dillon helping launch tackle Sand Football League.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) What we learned about every AFC team this NFL offseason. Patriots: Bill Belichick (again) relied on familiarity. “Will O’Brien really give the Patriots an edge? Unlikely.” /’Eesh...
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Ja’Whaun Bentley: Hell of an opportunity to face Aaron Rodgers twice a year.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Chris Board: Bill Belichick’s praise meant a lot, I felt like a priority for Patriots in free agency.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots agree to terms with fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2023 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Media Mailbag: Answering all your 2023 NFL television schedule questions.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL announces five games for 2023 International Series.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Debate: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?
- Staff (NFL.com) Prime Video to present Dolphins-Jets clash in first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 2023 NFL Draft: Five Day 3 sleeper picks who could rise from anonymity. No Pats.
