New England Patriots links 5/10/23 - Youth infusion; WRs put on notice; Bentley excited about 2023

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots (22) Vs. New York Jets (17) at MetLife Stadium
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Doug Kyed says that after last year’s ‘old and mediocre’ team, the key areas where New England will get younger are at defensive back and on special teams.
  • Mendy Cohen (MusketFire) How the Patriots prioritized speed in roster-building for the 2023 season.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots sign rookie guard Atonio Mafi to four-year deal.
  • Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Breakdown of each offensive position group.
  • Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien sending this message to receivers, ‘This year, that won’t be tolerated’.
  • Tom E. Curran talks with Devin McCourty who suggests Tyquan Thornton and Mike Gesicki as two players that could ignite the offense in 2023.
  • Zack Cox gives us his film review of Christian Gonzalez to see what he will bring to the Patriots.
  • Matt Dolloff ranks the most important rookies for the Pats this year, from Christian Gonzalez to Isaiah Bolden.
  • Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) Why intriguing Marte Mapu will be a Bill Belichick favorite.
  • Dakota Randall relays Ja’Whaun talking about why Dont’a Hightower was so important to his development.
  • Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots shore up their cornerback depth by re-signing Tae Hayes. Hayes is depth. “But if the Patriots do restore themselves to a higher level of contention in the AFC, it could have a lot to do with their rising young secondary.”
  • Oliver Thomas (Forbes) Last October, Bill Belichick called Chris Board “the best special teams player” New England would face by year’s end. A two-year, $5 million contract followed as free agency opened in March.
  • Mark Daniels reports how newly signed Chris Board was surprised by Bill Belichick’s high praise.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Germany game opponent revealed.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots ‘way too early” 53-man roster projection.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Instead of drafting punter, should Patriots have signed Matt Araiza? /After how entire NFL and Pats fans reacted to kicker Justin Rohrwasser?
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Former Patriots Tully Banta-Cain, Jamie Collins, Devin McCourty and Corey Dillon helping launch tackle Sand Football League.

NATIONAL NEWS

