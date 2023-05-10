Patriots waive versatile wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

A spot on the New England Patriots’ 90-man roster has changed hands.

After re-signing cornerback Tae Hayes on Tuesday, the organization announced the waiving of wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on Wednesday.

Bowden, 25, had agreed to a futures contract in January after spending the duration of the 2022 regular season on New England’s practice squad. He served as a Week 9 standard elevation versus the Indianapolis Colts and saw 14 offensive snaps before reverting to the scout team.

Entering the NFL in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Kentucky, Bowden spent his initial training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders. A trade to the Miami Dolphins followed at the league’s cutdown deadline for the versatile former Paul Hornung Award winner, consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC selection.

Bowden, listed at 6 feet, 201 pounds, would go on to appear in 10 games as a rookie in Miami Gardens. Those games brought 211 receiving yards through 28 catches and 32 rushing yards through nine carries — as well as 32 passing yards.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2021 campaign before being waived last August.

The Patriots move further into May with a wideout depth chart that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon and sixth-round draft picks Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

Rookie minicamp begins at Gillette Stadium on Friday.