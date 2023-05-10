Patriots reportedly agree to terms with two more members of 2023 rookie draft class

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed two more members of their rookie class. According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, punter Bryce Baringer and wide receiver Demario Douglas have agreed to their rookie deals.

Baringer, 24, was selected 192nd overall in April. The Michigan State product was the consensus top punter in the class after leading the nation with an average of 49 yards per punt. His career average of 46 yards per attempt is the best in Big Ten history, and sixth-best in NCAA annals among qualified punters.

The agreed on four-year deal is reportedly worth $4.018 million and includes a $178,456 signing bonus.

Douglas, 22, was selected 210th overall - New England’s next selection after Baringer. The dynamic 5-foot-8 receiver is coming off a career-year at Liberty where he hauled in 79 passes for 993 yards and six touchdowns. The Patriots’ coaching staff got a first-hand look at Douglas in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The receiver’s deal features a reported $133,332 signing bonus and a total value of $3.973 million over four years.

Baringer and Douglas become the third and fourth members of the Patriots’ rookie class to sign their deals. They join fifth-round selection Atonio Mafi and fellow sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte.

All members of the Patriots’ rookie class will begin rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium on Friday.