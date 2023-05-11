Patriots 2023 schedule finalized: From opening against Eagles to closing against Jets

The dates on the 2023 calendar are now written in ink for the New England Patriots.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s roster is set to open the regular season at Gillette Stadium against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening.

Aside from summer exhibitions, the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff will mark the earliest the sides have crossed paths. It will also mark the official honoring of retired quarterback Tom Brady.

A second home game follows in AFC East and “Sunday Night Football” fashion on Sept. 17 versus the Miami Dolphins. The Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets then host a Sept. 24 matinee in East Rutherford before revisiting for the finale in Foxborough.

Yet by the time the middle of the road arrives, so will the Patriots in Germany. And for a morning matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium that looms as the team’s first international trip since Mexico City in 2017.

Here’s New England’s schedule in full and featuring a Week 11 bye.

PRESEASON

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans — TBD

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers — TBD

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans — TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins — 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 17

Week 3: at New York Jets — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 24

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 1

Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 8

Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: vs. Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 8: at Miami Dolphins — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 29

Week 9: vs. Washington Commanders — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts in Germany — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 12

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at New York Giants — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 26

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 3

Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 7

Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 18

Week 16: at Denver Broncos — 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 24

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 31

Week 18: vs. New York Jets — TBD Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7

Four primetime meetings stand ahead, including three straight down the winter stretch.

“Thursday Night Football” with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be followed by “Monday Night Football” with the Kansas City Chiefs and “Sunday Night Football” with the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.

Previously booked for a handful of nationally televised games in 2022, New England now holds a tie for the league’s third-hardest strength of schedule based on last year’s combined .549 win percentage among opponents.

The Patriots are currently +800 to win the division, +3000 to win the conference and +6000 to win Super Bowl LVIII, per DraftKings Sportsbook.