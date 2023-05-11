New England Patriots links 5/11/23 - It’s Schedule Leak Day; Offense has higher potential; More!

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette.
- From GMFB - Robert Kraft announces Patriots will honor Tom Brady in home opener during Week 1. (2 min. video)
- From GMFB - Patriots center David Andrews reacts to the Patriots playing the Colts in Frankfurt. (8 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth reports Tom Brady will be at Gillette Stadium to be honored by the Patriots in their home opener.
- Doug Kyed tracks the Patriots schedule announcements, leaks as they happen.
- Matt Dolloff reports how this year’s NFL schedule is gonna have some interesting new wrinkles.
- Taylor Kyles resets the Patriots post-draft depth chart on offense: The Pas’ offense lacks elite firepower, but enviable depth in the trenches and key coaching upgrades could save them from mediocrity.
- Doug Kyed projects roles for the rookies: The Patriots could see just one immediate starter from their 2023 NFL Draft class.
- Justin Trombino (MusketFire) Patriots positional projections and expectations: Offensive Line.
- Chris Mason reports the Patriots cut intriguing WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to make room for CB Tae Hayes.
- Jon Galvin (MusketFire) Can Troy Brown reverse the curse of the WR?
- Dakota Randall presents a Keion white Film Review: Do the Pats have another D-line force?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Christian Gonzalez could be key piece that’s been missing on defense.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Where do the Patriots currently rank in the AFC?
- Chris Mason highlights Good Morning Football guest David Andrews talking German sausage, lederhosen, Matthew Judon’s ‘bad’ fashion style.
- Zack Cox wonders if the Nick Folk era is over in New England.
- Dakota Randall notes at least one NFL player ranked Matthew Judon (very) high on the NFL’s Top 100 list.
- Mark Daniels mentions how Tom Brady’s niece continues to follow in her family’s athletic footsteps.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate makes his ‘way too early’ 53-man roster projection: Mac Jones QB1? How many rookies made the cut? (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Zac Al-Khateeb (Sporting News) Patriots schedule 2023: Dates & times for all 17 games, strength of schedule, final record prediction. /Mostly blank at publish time. Week 2 vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football 8:20pm.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Patriots to honor Tom Brady at season opener.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Sixth-round picks Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas agree to terms.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) AFC post-draft team needs. Patriots: Coverage safety.
- Experts (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft: Best picks, rookie classes, fantasy sleepers. Christian Gonzalez mentioned (DROY and Fave pick of the draft).
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Best scheme fits for 2023 rookies.
- Doug Farrar (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: The best player/scheme fits in the second round
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2023 NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Lions in kickoff game.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Thursday night, the first thing to explore will be the Amazon schedule.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Traditional CBS/AFC and Fox/NFC alignments will apply in the postseason.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) NFL finance committee reportedly has reservations about Josh Harris’ bid to buy Commanders from Dan Snyder.
