New England Patriots links 5/11/23 - It’s Schedule Leak Day; Offense has higher potential; More!

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Zac Al-Khateeb (Sporting News) Patriots schedule 2023: Dates & times for all 17 games, strength of schedule, final record prediction. /Mostly blank at publish time. Week 2 vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football 8:20pm.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Patriots to honor Tom Brady at season opener.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Sixth-round picks Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas agree to terms.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) AFC post-draft team needs. Patriots: Coverage safety.
  • Experts (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft: Best picks, rookie classes, fantasy sleepers. Christian Gonzalez mentioned (DROY and Fave pick of the draft).
  • Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Best scheme fits for 2023 rookies.
  • Doug Farrar (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: The best player/scheme fits in the second round
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2023 NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Lions in kickoff game.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Thursday night, the first thing to explore will be the Amazon schedule.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Traditional CBS/AFC and Fox/NFC alignments will apply in the postseason.
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) NFL finance committee reportedly has reservations about Josh Harris’ bid to buy Commanders from Dan Snyder.

