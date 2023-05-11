The New England Patriots’ opponents for the upcoming season are already set, now it is time to find out when they will square off against them: at 8 p.m. ET on May 11, the NFL will announce its full regular season schedule.
Before taking a look at all the latest news and rumors, a reminder who will be on the Patriots’ 2023 schedule:
- Home opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints
- Road opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
Before the big reveal on Thursday night, there will naturally be plenty of leaks and rumors. In order to stay on top of things and up to date with credible information, we have again set up our Pats Pulpit Schedule Release Tracker.
Leaks and rumors tracker
May 11
Pre-May 11
May 10: The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts as part of this year’s International Series. The two teams will face off on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany. The game will officially count as a New England home game. | Report
May 3: The Patriots will reportedly travel to Wisconsin this summer to hold joint training camp practices with the Green Bay Packers. This would suggest the two teams will play a preseason game at Lambeau Field as well. | Report
April 3: The Patriots and Tennessee Titans are engaged in conversations about holding joint practices in Nashville. Those sessions would be followed by a preseason contest between the two clubs. | Report
Patriots rumored schedule
Preseason
- Week 1: TBD
- Week 2: TBD
- Week 3: TBD
Regular season
- Week 1: TBD (not Chiefs, Bills, Jets, Cowboys or Giants)
- Week 2: TBD
- Week 3: TBD (not Saints)
- Week 4: TBD
- Week 5: TBD (not Bills or Raiders)
- Week 6: TBD
- Week 7: TBD (not Broncos)
- Week 8: TBD (not Jets or Giants)
- Week 9: TBD (not Dolphins or Chiefs)
- Week 10: vs. Colts (11/12, 9:30 a.m. ET — International Game: Frankfurt, Germany)
- Week 11: TBD (not Chargers)
- Week 12: TBD (not Dolphins or Jets)
- Week 13: TBD (not Chiefs or Eagles)
- Week 14: TBD
- Week 15: TBD
- Week 16: TBD (not Chiefs, Raiders, Giants or Eagles)
- Week 17: TBD (not Chiefs)
- Week 18: TBD
