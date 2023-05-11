For the NFL’s social media teams, the annual schedule release is arguably the biggest date on the calendar. The lengths each club goes to unveil its slate of games speaks for itself.

The New England Patriots were no exception this year, enlisting several retired franchise greats to present the 17 contests on their 2023 schedule.

The video starts with Matthew Slater dropping off recently retired team captain Devin McCourty at the “Patriots Retirement House.” There, McCourty meets up with several other ex-Patriots, including Andre Tippett, Pete Brock, Dan Koppen, Joe Andruzzi, Sebastian Vollmer, Ivan Fears, James White, Rob Ninkovich, Ernie Adams, and one very special guest: Tom Brady.

Brady will of course be honored during the Patriots’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The future Hall of Famer, who led the team to six Super Bowl wins, also announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

The appearances by Brady and company are not the only reason why one should watch (and rewatch) the video. It also features several references to the team’s history — from memorabilia all over the house, to inside jokes about certain games.

The Patriots’ 2023 regular season schedule includes four prime time games as well as a trip to Germany. Please click here to read through it.