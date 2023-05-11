Patriots reportedly sign fourth-rounder Chad Ryland to rookie contract

The New England Patriots continue to check off their rookie contracts, as fourth-round selection Chad Ryland has become the fifth member of the 2023 draft class to sign a deal.

The two sides reportedly agreed to terms Thursday night on a four-year, $4.626 million rookie contract with a $786,748 signing bonus, as detailed by KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Ryland, 23, became the highest specialist Bill Belichick ever drafted in his Patriots’ tenure after the team traded up to pick No. 112 to select the kicker.

After starting his career at Eastern Michigan, Ryland transferred to Maryland for the 2022 season. In his lone season with the Terrapins, he made 19 of 23 field goal attempts (82.6%), including a 16-of-17 mark from 49 yards and in.

A Senior Bowl invite, Ryland also was 39-of-40 on PATs and handled kickoffs duties for Maryland.

Ryland marks the highest draft pick New England has signed to a rookie deal, joining fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi and sixth-round selections Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte.

All members of the Patriots rookie will report to Gillette Stadium on Friday for the start of rookie minicamp.