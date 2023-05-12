New England Patriots links 5/12/23 - Schedule overreaction Friday; Rookie minicamp opens

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce full 2023 schedule. Printable format available.
- Mike Dussault gives us 5 key takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule. 1. Four primetime games.
- Evan Lazar reports how Jake Andrews brings another layer of grit and depth to the interior offensive line.
- Press Conferences: James Robinson (8 min. video) and Davon Godchaux (8 min. video)
- Patriots 2023 Schedule Release: Devin McCourty enters the Patriots Retirement House. (3.38 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth play the ‘better, worse or same’ game for the roster on offense; discuss Tom Brady being honored by Patriots during 2023 season, schedule release, latest news, more. (83 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL schedule release day, Germany game in Frankfurt, Tom Brady to be honored during 2023 season. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss gives us his takeaways and predictions from the Patriots 2023 schedule. Biggest takeaway: This is a great home schedule for the team’s season-ticket members.
- Taylor Kyles puts out his way-too-early Patriots schedule predictions.
- Alex Barth shares 6 takeaways from the Patriots’ 2023 schedule release: Tough start with a lot of expected playoff teams leading to a ... tougher finish?
- Doug Kyed gives us his 8 biggest takeaways from Patriots’ 2023 NFL schedule release. Weeks 5 through 11 do contain some difficult matchups against the Bills and Dolphins, but it’s one of the easier stretches with the Saints, Raiders, Commanders, Colts and a bye week within a seven-week span.
- Andy Hart posits 13 thoughts on the 2023 Patriots’ schedule. 1. Ready or not...
- Chris Mason has 18 game-by-game takeaways for entire Patriots 2023 NFL schedule.
- Scott Zolak breaks down each game on the Patriots 2023 Schedule. Week 1 vs. Eagles: Big statement game for the Patriots.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Air-Fair? Patriots face 10th-’longest’ schedule.
- Justin Leger ranks the Patriots’ toughest opponents for the 2023 season, from the Chiefs to the Commanders.
- Darren Hartwell ranks the QBs on the Patriots’ schedule: The Patriots had better hope their defense is a strength in 2023, because they’re facing a serious gauntlet.
- Dakota Randall highlights Davon Godchaux on why he has such high expectations for the Patriots defense.
- Zack Cox notes Davon Godchaux believes that after a rough sophomore season, Mac Jones looks ready to “ball out” in Year 3.
- Zack Cox notes James Robinson wants to prove he’s still a backfield weapon.
- Justin Leger notes J.C. Jackson is looking forward to ‘revenge game’ vs. Patriots.
- Tim Sheils highlights Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discussing if there’s a chance for the Patriots to move Marcus Jones to offense.
- CBS Boston finds Tom Brady reportedly is in ‘deep discussions’ to become limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) James Robinson on joining Patriots: ‘I just like the way they do things around here.’ /Good answer.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The NFL Is on a mission to take over your calendar.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: League’s 2023 schedule guru explains why Lions are in season kickoff, primetime logic, more.
- Analysts (NFL.com) What we learned from each team’s 17-game slate for 2023 season. Patriots three biggest takeaways: Return of the Mac? End of the streak (beating the Jets 14 straight times)? and Memories (of Jimmy G. taking over for Brady and Josh McD taking over for Belichick.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) One good thing and one bad thing each team will face this season. Patriots good thing: The Patriots have a bye in Week 11. Bad thing: The back end of the Patriots’ schedule is pretty brutal.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Each AFC team’s win total projection for 2023 season. Patriots 7.9.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Chiefs, Patriots among teams with the toughest 17-game slates.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL schedule: Teams with most favorable slates.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Top 9 prime-time games. No Pats, Jets twice.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) NFL’s best revenge games in 2023. Patriots at Raiders Week 6.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Why the NFL messed up best revenge game, ranking top 10 spite games of NFL season. No. 7 Raiders at Patriots.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Monday Night Football has three simultaneous doubleheaders this year.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Tripleheaders highlight Thanksgiving, Christmas Day slates.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Full schedule for Amazon’s season of streaming: Steelers, Bears, Saints get two Sunday-Thursday turnarounds each.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Winners and losers from full slate. Loser: Patriots. An 0-4 start, while unlikely, isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
