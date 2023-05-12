As always, the New England Patriots will cross paths with many former players during the 2023 season. On tap this year: cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is already looking forward to the Week 13 matchup.

“It’s a revenge game for me,” Jackson told NFL Network on Thursday. “I’m excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

After a successful four-year career in New England after originally signing as an UDFA, Jackson left in free agency last offseason. He ended up signing a mega five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It should be no surprise that Jackson is looking forward to taking on his former team, as he felt quite disrespected by New England’s lack of negotiations last offseason.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson told NBC Sports Boston. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

Jackson’s first year in Los Angeles did not go as planned. He struggled mightily throughout his first five games before suffering a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon.

Now healthy, he hopes to get back to his old ways in 2023, especially when he travels to Foxboro for revenge in early December.