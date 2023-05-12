The selection signings continued as rookie minicamp kicked off at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots reached agreement with an additional three members of the 2023 NFL draft class on Friday.

Offensive lineman Sidy Sow as well as defensive backs Ameer Speed and lsaiah Bolden have joined the list of April picks under four-year contracts, per the NFL transaction wire.

Sow, 24, landed in the fourth round at No. 117 overall out of Eastern Michigan. Starting 55 of his 57 games for the Eagles, he spent time both at left guard and left tackle. A 6-foot-5, 323-pound CFL draft choice, Sow went from third-team All-MAC honors to consecutive first-team All-MAC honors during his tenure.

Speed, 23, arrived in the sixth round at No. 214 overall by way of Georgia and Michigan State. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound national champion and graduate transfer tallied 60 games, including 11 starts at cornerback in 2022. Speed notched a career-high 62 tackles to go with five pass breakups while also seeing 87 snaps on special teams for the Spartans.

Bolden, 23, got the call in the seventh round at No. 245 overall after being called by the USFL. A Florida State transfer to Jackson State, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound corner saw action in 26 Tigers games and started 11 last fall. In 2021, Bolden led the FCS in kickoff return average and scored two touchdowns for first-team All-SWAC and FCS All-American recognition.

New England’s previously reported pacts with wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas, guard Atonio Mafi, kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer also became official on the initial day of rookie camp. As did the organization’s three-year undrafted agreements with quarterback Malik Cunningham, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and linebacker Jourdan Heilig.

According to Miguel Benzan of PatsCap, the Patriots stand with $11.468 million in cap space after accounting for the latest wave of rookie signings.

Four are left to be finalized from a draft of a dozen: cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive end Keion White, linebacker Marte Mapu and interior lineman Jake Andrews. From the first round into the fourth round, each went off the board in order for the war room.