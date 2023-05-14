Report: Former Patriots first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn signs with Dolphins

After two months on the open market, former New England Patriots starting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has found a new home. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wynn will sign a one-year free agency deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Wynn, 27, originally arrived in the NFL as the 23rd overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. While showing promise especially early on in his career, the former Georgia Bulldog struggled with injury and uneven play and eventually ended up appearing in only 44 of a possible 87 games over his five-year stint in New England.

He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn achilles in his preseason debut, and also missed significant time as a sophomore due to a toe injury. His third year in 2020 was more of the same for the former first-rounder: he had to sit out six games because of a knee injury.

Wynn proved himself a more durable player in 2021, but still had an up-and-down season. In 2022, he was moved from his starting left tackle position to the right end of the line, struggled, and again ended the season sidelined. The Patriots felt confident in his development — prompting them to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal — but he failed to consistently stay available and play at his peak levels.

In turn, the Patriots decided not to retain Wynn as a free agent. He entered the open market in mid-March but despite starting experience at both left and, to a lesser degree, right tackle did not draw considerable interest.

Now, the Dolphins have decided to bring him in. While details of the deal are not available yet, Wynn’s departure will not factor into the Patriots’ compensatory draft picks formula for 2024: the compensation window was closed earlier this month, with New England not projected to earn any extra selections next spring.

With Wynn off the market, only two members of the 2022 Patriots remain unaccounted for: offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and punter Michael Palardy have yet to sign with a team.

As for the Patriots, they currently have six offensive tackles on their roster. Trent Brown and free agency addition Riley Reiff project as the starters on the left and right side, respectively, with fellow free agent Calvin Anderson a possible No. 3 behind them. Connor McDermott, Yodny Cajuste and Andrew Stueber round out the group; fourth-round draft pick Sidy Sow also has experience playing tackle from his time at Eastern Michigan.