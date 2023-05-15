 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 5/15/23 - QBs, RBs and still digesting the schedule

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Undrafted QB Malik Cunningham brings intriguing skill set to Patriots; Patriots don’t play an opponent coming off a bye in 2023; Rookies under the radar; Brady’s return makes it the most in-demand ticket of the entire NFL season; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Brady returning, scheduling thoughts. First four games will be a good early-season test to see how well this team has improved.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Summer of the QB is coming to New England; Malike Cunningham is one of the most intriguing rookies in New England overall; More.
  • Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Mailbag Monday: Will Kendrick Bourne be on opening day roster?
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots schedule analysis and win/loss prediction. This appears at 1st glance to be a fair and balanced schedule with a few hiccups along the way.
  • Tom E. Curran offers 17 subplots for the Patriots 17 regular-season games and what he’ll be watching for. “I’m bullish on the Patriots in 2023... They’re going to win 10, 11, maybe even 12 games.”
  • Andrew Callahan analyzes all 17 games on the Patriots schedule from the Cowboys trip to Aaron Rogders’ Jets.
  • Phil Perry gives us his game-by-game predictions for the Patriots’ 2023 schedule.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) 2023 Patriots schedule prediction: The road to 12 wins.
  • Matt Dolloff ranks the 10 most winnable games on the Patriots’ 2023 schedule.
  • John Galvin (MusketFire) AFC East: Ranking the pass coverage groups—Pats vault to first.
  • Karen Guregian writes the Patriots schedule is a doozy no matter which way you slice it.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) NFL exec talks complexities of the Patriots schedule.
  • Steve Silverman (ClutchPoints) Toughest pitfall New England must overcome in 2023 NFL schedule.
  • John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Four primetime games prove that the Patriots still have national appeal.
  • John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Patriots giving lacrosse player his shot is such a Belichick thing to do.
  • Nick Stevens notes the Patriots invited Jahlani Tavai’s brother, Justus, to minicamp.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Tom Brady posts response to Patriots’ home opener invite.
  • Karen Guregian empties the notebook after a 38-year run at the Herald.
  • Nick O’Malley notes Scott Pioli calls out the NFL for having minicamps on Mother’s Day, says it’s time for the NFL to do a better job of letting players spend time with their families.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Lacrosse player Dox Aitken gets a tryout at Patriots rookie minicamp.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Report: Dolphins signing former Pats 1st-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn to a 1-year deal.
  • Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman (PFF) Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses, rookies to watch and more. Patriots 18th. Biggest strength: Defense; Biggest weakness: Wide Receiver; X-Factor: QB Mac Jones; Rookie to watch: WR Kayshon Boutte; Over/Under 7.5 win total: Over; Projected starting lineup.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about every team in 2023 NFL offseason. Patriots: They’re growing impatient with the offense.
  • Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Top 5 stories of the 2023 schedule, from Lamar Jackson to Aaron Rodgers.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) The top 10 must-watch games of the season. No Pats.
  • Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) The ten best primetime games of the 2023 NFL schedule. No Pats.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Eight teams that got screwed by the 2023 NFL schedule. /Man, Giants ticked someone off, lol.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 15 bizarre quirks on 2023 schedule.
  • Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) Winners and losers of the 2023 NFL schedule. Loser: anti-technology fans and/or fans on a budget.
  • Reice Shipley (Awful Announcing) Ranking the top 5 schedule release videos from NFL teams. No Pats.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index: Top 10 way-too-early list of MVP QB candidates. Mac Jones not included.
  • William Moy (PFF) The most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Kyle Dugger.
  • Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Most improved team in each division after the 2023 NFL Draft. AFC East: Buffalo Bills.
  • Mike Florio (ProFooballTalk) Many teams that opposed Thursday flexing got two short-week games.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings 2023. Patriots 16th.
  • Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) NFL Power Rankings (post-schedule release). Patriots 19th, in “So you’re telling me there’s a chance” category.

EXTRACURRICULAR

