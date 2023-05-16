New England Patriots links 5/16/23 - In defense of the Patriots... their defense looks solid

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo notes second-round pick Keion White has a maturity well beyond his age, but warns not to mistake it for a lack of passion.
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots’ first scheduled OTA practice is Monday, May 22. Media will be permitted to watch practice for the first time on May 25.
- Taylor Kyles does a film study of Marte Mapu, who could be the Patriots’ latest game-changing hybrid.
- Zack Cox gives us his Marte Mapu film review: Why this Patriots hybrid is a fascinating prospect.
- Phil Perry lays out how rare athlete Keion White can be deployed in the Pats’ defense
- Mark Daniels catches up with Georgia Tech’s head coach, who said Keion White’s virtual moment at the draft showed who this Patriots rookie really is.
- Keagan Stiefel highlights Football Outsiders Aaron Schatz who points out that the Patriots still have a hole at wide receiver. “The problem is that there’s nobody atop it, just a collection of WR2s and WR3s with a couple of late-round rookies behind them.”
- Mark Daniels talks about Kayshon Boutte being the only Patriots rookie to get an invite to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Here’s what it means.
- Doug Kyed explains why Patriots undrafted free agent QB Malik Cunningham was better off going undrafted. He has stronger guarantees in his contract than many draft selections
- Dakota Randall notes Christian Gonzalez is one of four draft picks left to sign.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots rookie minicamp review: Christian Gonzalez; Malik Cunningham at QB?
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) First look at top draft pick Christian Gonzalez in Patriots gear.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Newest Patriots RB James Robinson is determined to prove the doubters wrong.
- Andy Hart relays Bill Barnwell from ESPN+ who thinks there’s a chance the Patriots trade one of their best returning veterans, WR Kendrick Bourne.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 6 potential cap casualties for Patriots in 2023.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Do the Patriots have any guaranteed wins on their 2023 schedule?
- 98.5 Sports Hub hosts pick what they believe could be the biggest upset on the Patriots 2023 schedule.
- Karen Guregian chronicles her road to MassLive Sports. /Nice read.
- Dakota Randall notes ex-Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson signs with the Raiders.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Eagles-Patriots Week 1 is NFL’s most expensive ticket.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft: Patriots had “a great, great draft”.
- Matt Verderame (SI) AFC East Report Cards. In 2023, the AFC East is a certainty once more. The Patriots are ticketed for last place, while the other three will all compete for the division crown. Patriots: C+. “... While the defense should be stout, the offense will rely heavily on situational football and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. In an age of pass-happy football and a loaded AFC, that’s a tough way to live.” /This guy is NOT a fan, lol.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Ranking the 2023 AFC East rosters, from worst to best. ‘The AFC East might be the NFL’s most competitive division in 2023.’ Patriots 4th. Includes commentary.
- Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman (PFF) Projecting all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2023 season.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking best games on 2023 NFL schedule for every team. 10. Raiders vs. Patriots. 16. Patriots at Steelers. 18. Broncos at Patriots.
- Albert Breer (SI) Takeaways: Chiefs, Cowboys on their own tier when it comes to the NFL schedule.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL QB succession rankings. No Pats. /Recent history.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1. No Pats.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson looking forward to “revenge game” against Patriots.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s schedule is currently more about rotation than parity.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) 2023 NFL schedule is set, but much is still TBD as Thursday night flex option looms.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Best available remaining.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Should NFL shut down on Mother’s Day weekend?
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Peacock will air a wild card playoff game exclusively.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Matt Ryan to join CBS Sports as an NFL analyst but clarified he is not retired.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan has 12 million reasons to say he’s not retired.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Who are the NFLPA executive director candidates?
- Albert Breer (SI) Commanders sale could impact future NFL team purchases.
