The New England Patriots have announced the date and time for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

As the club revealed on Tuesday morning, the exhibition game between the two AFC teams will take place on Friday, Aug. 25 with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The third and final contest of the two teams’ preseason slate will be played at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

According to a report from earlier this offseason, the two teams have also been in conversation about the possibility of holding joint training camp practices leading up to the game. This would mark the second time after 2019 that the Bill Belichick-led Patriots and Mike Vrabel-led Titans would join forces ahead of a preseason meeting in Tennessee; New England won that game 22-17.

The last time the Patriots and Titans crossed paths came in Week 12 of the 2021 regular season. New England celebrated a 36-13 win that day, that saw quarterback Mac Jones complete 23 of 32 pass attempts for 310 yards — the highest yardage total of his rookie season — and a pair of touchdowns.

The stakes will not be quite as high this time around, but the players on both sides will still be under some pressure. Just four days after the game, on Aug. 29, teams will have to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

The dates and times Patriots’ other preseason games at home against the Houston Texans and on the road versus the Green Bay Packers have yet to be announced. The team will reportedly hold joint practices ahead of its game in Green Bay.