New England Patriots links 5/17/23 - Keeping up with the J. Jones’s; Boutte’s upside, Reiff rocks

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault believes tight end Mike Gesicki has the size and athleticism to be a unique threat for New England’s passing attack.
- Evan Lazar analyzes which Patriots undrafted rookie has the best chance to extend the team’s UDFA streak to 20-straight seasons.
- Evan Lazar talks about how James Robinson ‘felt like it was the right move’ to join the Patriots this offseason; The free-agent addition will hopefully add another playmaker to the backfield.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Kyle Dugger graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in psychology over the weekend.
- Announcement: New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation announce $1 Million foster care initiative across New England.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking down the Patriots schedule, expectations for 2023 season. (2 hours)
- Press Conferences: Jonathan Jones (9 min. video) and Riley Reiff (11 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran hears from James White about how Bill O’Brien is the perfect man to help the offense get back to the details.
- Tanner James (AtoZSports) Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte may have more juice than advertised.
- Dakota Randall does a deep dive on Kayshon Boutte’s college film. Here are our takeaways on the polarizing New England Patriots draft pick.
- Mark Daniels talks about how Jonathan Jones is ready to lead by example, follow Devin McCourty’s footsteps.
- Andrew Callahan notes Jonathan Jones was happy the Patriots drafted Christian Gonzalez, a 6-foot-2, 199-pound athletic marvel, who thrived played man and zone in college. “We needed it.”
- Dakota Randall suggests that if he can get his head on straight, Jack Jones could be a key piece in the Patriots defense for years to come. Jonathan Jones is there to help.
- Alex Barth points out how Riley Reiff is one of a handful of current tackles on the Pats with experience playing on the left and right side.
- Chris Mason hears from new Pats veteran Riley Reiff, who has started games on both sides of the line, “Wherever the coaches want me to do it, I’ll do it.”
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Do the New England Patriots have a better tackle situation than we think?
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Sports Illustrated ranked the 10 best games of the 2023 season and Patriots-Jets is the top game. Pats have not lost to the Jets since 2015, an impressive seven-year, 14-game winning streak.
- Zolak & Bertrand crew debate which game could be the biggest upset on the Patriots 2023 schedule.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Nice ‘Guys’! Lawrence and Andrea Guy gifted floral bouquets to the 75 other families in the natal intensive care unit at a hospital on Mothers’ Day after the birth of their fourth child.
- Chris Mason reports the Patriots will be closing out their preseason in Nashville, a terrific roadtrip destination.
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots have added a second woman to their scouting staff, hiring Princeton director of football operations Maya Ana Callender as a scouting assistant
- Chris Mason notes that newly-signed Dolphin Isaiah Wynn says it’s “going to be fun playing against” the Patriots twice a year.
- Nick O’Malley highlights Julian Edelman’s interview with Kevin Hart on how Edelman and Wes Welker were ‘cool’ but always had ‘a little something’ between them.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph predict the outcome of the 2023 season slate, the fate of the Pats running backs, and more on Mailbag Monday. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Seth Wickersham (ESPN) How one Super Bowl loss helped define Matt Ryan’s legacy.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jonathan Jones on Pats drafting Christian Gonzalez: We need all the help we can get.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Ranking five candidates for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. No 2. Christian Gonzalez.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Teams likeliest to replace Chiefs as Super Bowl champs. Bills 3rd, Jets 4th. No Pats.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Separating fact from fiction over how the NFL salary cap works.
- Will Brinson (CBS sports) Full 2023 NFL season win-loss record predictions for every team. Patriots: 9-8.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) NFL 2023 way-too-early Week 1 picks, odds. Eagles win 27-21 over Patriots.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Regrading 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals’ class earns lone A+, Raiders go from B to the only F. Patriots drop from C+ to C-.
