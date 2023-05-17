 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 5/17/23 - Keeping up with the J. Jones’s; Boutte’s upside, Reiff rocks

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
Buffalo Bills (24) Vs. New England Patriots (10) At Gillette Stadium
Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Tom E. Curran hears from James White about how Bill O’Brien is the perfect man to help the offense get back to the details.
  • Tanner James (AtoZSports) Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte may have more juice than advertised.
  • Dakota Randall does a deep dive on Kayshon Boutte’s college film. Here are our takeaways on the polarizing New England Patriots draft pick.
  • Mark Daniels talks about how Jonathan Jones is ready to lead by example, follow Devin McCourty’s footsteps.
  • Andrew Callahan notes Jonathan Jones was happy the Patriots drafted Christian Gonzalez, a 6-foot-2, 199-pound athletic marvel, who thrived played man and zone in college. “We needed it.”
  • Dakota Randall suggests that if he can get his head on straight, Jack Jones could be a key piece in the Patriots defense for years to come. Jonathan Jones is there to help.
  • Alex Barth points out how Riley Reiff is one of a handful of current tackles on the Pats with experience playing on the left and right side.
  • Chris Mason hears from new Pats veteran Riley Reiff, who has started games on both sides of the line, “Wherever the coaches want me to do it, I’ll do it.”
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Do the New England Patriots have a better tackle situation than we think?
  • Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Sports Illustrated ranked the 10 best games of the 2023 season and Patriots-Jets is the top game. Pats have not lost to the Jets since 2015, an impressive seven-year, 14-game winning streak.
  • Zolak & Bertrand crew debate which game could be the biggest upset on the Patriots 2023 schedule.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Nice ‘Guys’! Lawrence and Andrea Guy gifted floral bouquets to the 75 other families in the natal intensive care unit at a hospital on Mothers’ Day after the birth of their fourth child.
  • Chris Mason reports the Patriots will be closing out their preseason in Nashville, a terrific roadtrip destination.
  • Doug Kyed reports the Patriots have added a second woman to their scouting staff, hiring Princeton director of football operations Maya Ana Callender as a scouting assistant
  • Chris Mason notes that newly-signed Dolphin Isaiah Wynn says it’s “going to be fun playing against” the Patriots twice a year.
  • Nick O’Malley highlights Julian Edelman’s interview with Kevin Hart on how Edelman and Wes Welker were ‘cool’ but always had ‘a little something’ between them.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph predict the outcome of the 2023 season slate, the fate of the Pats running backs, and more on Mailbag Monday. (44 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

