After five years with the New England Patriots, Isaiah Wynn will be wearing a different uniform in 2023. The former first-round draft pick left the organization in free agency to sign a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins introduced Wynn to the media on Tuesday, and his time in New England was also among the topics discussed. And while it may have ended in disappointment, the 27-year-old himself is feeling good about his tenure as a Patriot.

“Oh, it was good. They’re the team that drafted me, so I appreciate everybody in that organization from the staff to the players. I thank them. My time was good there,” Wynn said before adding that he is looking forward to playing against his ex-club in the future.

“It’s going to be fun playing against them, especially seeing them twice a year being on the opposite side. Being there previously, you play against the guys that may have already been there and now I’m on the other side now. So, it’s always a fun camaraderie. We’ll see how it all plays out for sure.”

Wynn originally arrived in New England as the 23rd overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Effectively a four-year starter, he showed promise at several points in his career but ultimately failed to put it all together.

Coaching changes might have played a part in this, but Wynn’s inability to stay healthy appears to be the primary driving factor. All in all, he appeared in only 44 of a possible 87 games as a Patriot and ended four of his five seasons — including his last three straight — sidelined.

His 2022 season was more of the same, with a foot injury ending his campaign and Patriots tenure in November. Up until that point, he had struggled: new offensive line coach Matt Patricia opted to move him from the left to the right tackle position, but Wynn was unable to adapt and benched on multiple occasions.

“You take whatever that coach is giving you,” he said about changing positions last year. “They give you a task. The job, you’ve just got to complete it.”

Given his rough 2022 season, the writing was on the wall that Wynn would leave New England as a free agent. The question was where he would end up.

Turns out, he will stay in the AFC East after all.

“Definitely the coaching staff and the players,” he explained his decision to join the Dolphins. “They’re definitely building something special. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be a part of it? And then get the opportunity to come home, that was a no-brainer for me. No doubt.”

Wynn’s one-year deal with the Dolphins has a base value of $2.3 million, per ESPN’s Field Yates, with incentives possibly pushing it to $2.7 million. For comparison, he earned almost $22 million in his five seasons as a Patriot.