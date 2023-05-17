Patriots’ DeMarcus Covington to participate in NFL’s 2023 Coach Accelerator program

DeMarcus Covington has been selected to participate in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator at the spring meetings next week in Minneapolis, the league announced Wednesday.

The defensive line coach of the New England Patriots stands among 40 attendees this year. He also stands among 16 returning attendees from the inaugural session last year.

Based on high potential to be considered a future head coach, the NFL’s program was designed to raise exposure between owners, decision-makers and diverse coaching talent while developing relationships. It will be held May 21-23.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

Covington, 34, joined New England’s staff as a coaching assistant in 2017 after stops at UAB, Ole Miss, UT Martin and Eastern Illinois. Earning a Super Bowl LIII ring in that capacity in 2018, the former Samford wide receiver was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019.

He moved to the defensive line in 2020 and served as the American roster’s defensive coordinator at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January. Interviews for defensive coordinator vacancies around the NFL followed.

Along with Covington, Marcus Brady, Mike Caldwell, Tony Dews, Jon Embree, Jerry Gray, Frisman Jackson, Brian Johnson, Randy Jordan, Kerry Joseph, Charles London, Thomas McGaughey, Jeff Nixon, Kris Richard, Troy Walters and Joe Whitt Jr. also previously took part in the league’s program.