New England Patriots links 5/18/23 - 2023 Patriots: Pushovers or sneaky-good underdogs?

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo lays out how despite his 6th-round draft status, Kayshon Boutte is worth getting excited about.
- Mike Dussault explains how Chris Board is a special fit for the Patriots; The special teams stud garnered plenty of praise from Bill Belichick last season, so it was little surprise he ended up here on a two-year deal.
- Doug Kyed hears from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy offering a brief scouting report on the five Patriots draft picks who participated in his event.
- Patriots will be represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis.
- Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down the Patriots 2023 schedule. (5 min. video)
- Pats from the Past podcast: Scott Pioli Pt. 1. (41 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Patrick Keefe (StadiumRant) Belichick’s Patriots are underdogs again, here’s why everyone else should be terrified.
- Matt Dolloff identifies the toughest games on the Patriots schedule and offers eight ways to imagine an upset win.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots game-by-game, record predictions for 2023 season.
- Doug Kyed spotlights a recent clip from rookie minicamp that shows first-round pick Christian Gonzalez going through a drill and displaying some impressive change of direction for a 6-foot-1, 197-pound cornerback.
- Zack Cox reviews the film on WR Demario Douglas and finds shades of Marcus Jones in the 6th-round rookie.
- Tanner James looks at whether Keion White can continue his necessary development in the NFL. White is an inexperienced but athletic player with just 1,290 career snaps along the defensive line.
- Dakota Randall hears from Riley Reiff who gives a strong first review of Adrian Klemm, ‘He’s been an awesome coach, teacher.’
- Alex Barth shares some clips from the Patriots footage from rookie minicamp over the weekend.
- Conor Ryan finds that James White is in Mac Jones’ corner and shares some words of wisdom ahead of his pivotal season. “Move forward. Put your blinders on” from last season.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Patriots Belichick vs. Colts rookie quarterback: ‘Best game’?
- Matthew Burnett (MusketFire) Three games that can make or break the Patriots’ season.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Two Patriots’ playmakers lead trade speculations before start of the season. Bill Barnwell named receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne as the top candidates to be traded before week one.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Kendrick Bourne star in Patriots offense under Bill O’Brien?
- One Patriots Place podcast: Alex Barth joins Murph and E2G Sports founder Buddy Andrade (filling in for Clare) to talk all things Patriots. (70 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes AFC East injury expert Dr. Kyle Trimble to discuss the health of the Pats rookies and what we should expect from both Kayshon Boutte and Marte Mapu in 2023. (36 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) Patriots rookies who will make instant impact in 2023 season.
- Aidan Maher (TWSN) New England Patriots game-by-game 2023 schedule prediction.
- Jaiden Howland (StadiumRant) Way too early extravagant 2023 NFL record predictions. Patriots 8-9.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Assessing the 49ers’ QB options with Brock Purdy’s recovery; What will the Patriots do once Belichick retires? More.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Ranking the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The 2023 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index: Post-draft edition. Patriots-Mac Jones in ‘Secretly re-downloaded Hinge’ category: ...The Patriots and Mac Jones, meanwhile, had a rocky 2022 after defensive coach Matt Patricia was somehow put in charge of the offense—like your boyfriend’s irresponsible friend moving in with both of you until he “gets back on his feet”. ... /Just learned what ‘Hinge’ was.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Ranking the eight divisions by quarterback: AFC claims top three spots. No.2 AFC East.
- Video (NFL.com) NFL division primer: AFC East. Recapping all the offseason moves and storylines in the AFC East as teams open offseason workouts. (7.37 min. video)
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 5 second-year players ready to make a big leap in 2023. No Pats.
- Video (NFL.com) Schedule makers’ favorite week of 2023 season. (2.30 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL should, but won’t, have a draft lottery.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL fans become nervous about YouTube TV after issues with NBA game.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL coach accelerator program to take place during Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. Patriots: DeMarcus Covington (who also participated in 2022).
