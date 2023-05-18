Patriots finalize three-game preseason schedule for 2023

After the 2023 preseason finale officially hit the calendar for the New England Patriots, so has the rest of the summer schedule.

The organization announced its dates and times for all three exhibition games on Thursday, with general manager Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans set to visit Gillette Stadium for the opener on Aug. 10.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s 90-man roster then will travel to Lambeau Field for an Aug. 19 matchup with the Green Bay Packers before closing out the slate against Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 25.

From Thursday to Saturday to Friday, all three night matchups will be televised on WBZ, the flagship station of the Patriots Preseason Network.

at Green Bay — 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 19 Week 3: at Tennessee — 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 25

Joint practices are reportedly on track to be held in Green Bay and in Nashville ahead of the second and third kickoffs of the preseason.

New England’s full 17-game regular season schedule was unveiled by the NFL last week. It begins in Foxborough versus the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10. The 4:25 p.m. ET meeting will mark the return and honoring of quarterback Tom Brady.