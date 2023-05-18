Patriots waive 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste

The New England Patriots made 10 selections in the 2019 NFL draft. The last left from that class has since left the roster.

The organization announced the waiving of offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste on Thursday.

Cajuste, 27, had entered the league in the third round at No. 101 overall. The West Virginia product spent his rookie and sophomore seasons between the non-football injury list and injured reserve. His tenure in Foxborough comes to an end after 17 appearances, including five starts.

Ten of those appearances were logged last campaign by Cajuste. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound swing tackle started three straight on the right side in November and finished with 197 offensive snaps played.

Cajuste had been tendered by the Patriots at the original-round level as a restricted free agent in March. The one-year, non-guaranteed $2.743 million contract was signed in April and now leaves the salary cap.

His departure leaves New England’s bookend depth chart in the hands of Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber as well as Sidy Sow, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan with experience both at guard and tackle.

Organized team activities begin next week at Gillette Stadium.