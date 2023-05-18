Patriots reportedly add undrafted defensive tackle Justus Tavai to 90-man roster

A familiar last name can be added to the 90-man roster in Foxborough following a tryout.

The New England Patriots have signed rookie defensive tackle Justus Tavai, the brother of veteran linebacker Jahlani Tavai, as reported Thursday by Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound transfer from Hawaii finished his Mountain West career at San Diego State last fall after initially setting out at El Camino College in 2017.

Across 11 appearances with the Aztecs — and while playing on a defensive line featuring Seattle Seahawks signing Jonah Tavai — he recorded 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. A 40-yard dash of 5.14 seconds, three-cone drill of 7.74 seconds and short shuttle of 4.77 seconds were later logged at the program’s pro day, per DraftScout.com.

Undrafted in April, the sixth-year senior joins a Patriots class of rookie free agents that also includes quarterback Malik Cunningham, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and linebacker Jourdan Heilig. The latter three all officially signed last week.

His reported agreement comes hours after the organization waived offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.