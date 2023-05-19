The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 10

I can’t believe we’re already into the Top 10 on my offseason countdown of the Top 20 Most Memorable Patriots Moments of 2023. Maybe it’s because I just want to get this past season over with.

The list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

I’ve always had a standing rule on these countdowns that any kind of major milestone or Patriots record earns an automatic spot. It’s rare that you’re able to see three of them in a single game.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

The Week 8 matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets was, for the most part, completely forgettable. We all know the mantra by now; the New England offense couldn’t do anything, the defense kept them in it, and since Zach Wilson isn’t an NFL-caliber quarterback, three interceptions allowed the Patriots to take home a 22-17 victory that only seemed that close because the Jets got a last-minute score. Mac Jones threw for less than 200 yards and the leading receiver on the day was Rhamondre Stevenson. It’s always good to get a win, particularly a road win against a divisional opponent, but as far as games go, this isn’t a game anybody will be remembering.

Except, of course...

With this game, Matthew Slater made his 214th start for the team, putting him at second all-time for Patriots starts behind only Tom Brady. Brady’s 285 games isn’t a record Slater is going to catch, but it’s heartening to know that he’ll be getting at least 17 games closer to that record this coming season.

Also with this game, Devin McCourty registered two interceptions, giving him the most picks by any active player with 33. He would add on two more before the season ended to finish with 35 all-time. McCourty will not, alas, have an opportunity to add to this tally next year, as he’s now enjoying a well-deserved retirement, but whenever your longtime safety has the most picks among any active player, it’s for sure worthy of recognition.

But perhaps most impressive was the milestone Bill Belichick hit, as he surpassed George Halas on the career wins list to put him at second all-time. His 325th win put him behind only Don Shula, who finished his career with 347. It’s easy to overlook just how ridiculous that number is, as we’ve gotten so used to winning over these past two decades, but to be the second winningest coach in the entire history of the National Football League, during an era specifically designed for parity...there just aren’t enough words to describe how special that is.

Belichick finished the 2022 season with 329 wins, just 19 away from taking over the one spot. So all the Patriots have to do is have a perfect season this year and Belichick will take the one spot.

And that all these came in the same game, and against the very same NYJ that BB resigned as HC of on a napkin all those years ago, just makes it that much sweeter. That’s why it’s here in the 10 spot.

