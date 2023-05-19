 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 5/19/23 - Bye ‘19 Draft class, Uche’s clean slate, Anderson’s chip; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Josh Uche
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Patriots release OL Yodny Cajuste, the last of the 2019 draft class.
  • Mike Dussault writes how Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in this year’s draft, a motivational badge of honor that should help him make a push for a roster spot.
  • Press Conferences: Calvin Anderson (13 min. video) - Josh Uche (10 min. video)
  • Pats from the Past podcast: Scott Pioli Part. 1 (41 min.) and Part. 2 (46 min.)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: Settings expectations for 2023 Patriots, rookie class expectations, charting the depth. (2 hrs)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Josh Uche promises not to get “big-headed” after breakout season
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team. Patriots top priority: Data wipe last year’s disaster on offense.
  • Experts (NFL.com) Debate: NFL’s most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One reason for optimism for all 18 non-playoff teams. Patriots: Patience might actually be running thin on offense. “... Bill O’Brien’s return as offensive coordinator, as well as steady whispers of Belichick’s discontent with former first-round QB Mac Jones, suggests New England will explore other options under center if Jones can’t elevate a run-first attack.” /Wut? This is optimism?
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) NFL’s top 10 offenses in 2023. Bills, Jets make list. No Pats.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL offensive infrastructure rankings: Our weighted grading system sizes up the offensive infrastructure of all 32 teams for 2023. Patriots: Tier 4 (out of 6), 22nd.
  • Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL playoff predictions for 2023 season. Pats finish 3rd at 9-8. /’Eesh...
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 10 best NFL rookie-team fits for 2023. No. 5 Sidy Sow, No. 3 Christian Gonzalez.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco.

