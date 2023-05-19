New England Patriots links 5/19/23 - Bye ‘19 Draft class, Uche’s clean slate, Anderson’s chip; More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots release OL Yodny Cajuste, the last of the 2019 draft class.
- Mike Dussault writes how Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in this year’s draft, a motivational badge of honor that should help him make a push for a roster spot.
- Press Conferences: Calvin Anderson (13 min. video) - Josh Uche (10 min. video)
- Pats from the Past podcast: Scott Pioli Part. 1 (41 min.) and Part. 2 (46 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Settings expectations for 2023 Patriots, rookie class expectations, charting the depth. (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andy Hart identifies the 5 most intriguing Patriots heading into OTA action.
- Alex Barth writes how after his breakout season in 2022, pass rusher Josh Uche is beginning the 2023 season with a clean slate.
- Alex Barth says the Patriots quickly filled their open roster spot with UDFA DT Justus Tavai, the brother of current player Jahlani Tavai.
- Doug Kyed mentions how the Patriots releasing Yodny Cajsute not only freed up cap space but it also provides a clearer path for Sidy Sow and/or Andrew Stueber to gain roles.
- Doug Kyed points out how the release of Yodny Cajuste cleared out entire NFL Draft class.
- Dakota Randall notes Patriots tackle Calvin Anderson on Thursday opened up on why he enjoys working with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.
- Zack Cox talks about tackle Calvin Anderson returning to the Patriots with a ‘chip’ on his shoulder after the team released him in 2019 after 11 days.
- Dakota Randall relays Calvin Anderson sharing how he can solve a Rubik’s Cube behind his back in 20 seconds or less. He even signed a brand ambassadorship with Rubik’s as a rookie.
- Mark Daniels writes how pass rusher Josh Uche found peace last season off the field, and how that meditation helped him wreak havoc on it.
- Ricky Doyle relays NFL insider Dan Graziano who looked at the ‘biggest’ QB question facing each team. Patriots: Can Bill O’Brien save Mac Jones?
- Tom E. Curran highlights James White giving his perspective on Mac Jones’ abilities and what’s at stake for him this year.
- Nick Stevens notes Ivan Fears offered some praise and issued a challenge for Rhamondre Stevenson: ‘He’s about to become a leader’.
- Logan Mullen highlights guest Dante Scarnechia sharing his thoughts on the Patriots not picking any tackles in this year’s draft. /He sees the logic behind it.
- Alex Barth passes along the info for the Week 2 preseason game in Green Bay: Sat. Aug. 19th at 8 pm.
- Keagan Steifel lists the top five greatest quarterbacks in New England Patriots history.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Friday Patriots Notebook: News and notes.
- Sophie Weller hears from James White on why he didn’t keep his free truck from Super Bowl LI.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Josh Uche promises not to get “big-headed” after breakout season
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team. Patriots top priority: Data wipe last year’s disaster on offense.
- Experts (NFL.com) Debate: NFL’s most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One reason for optimism for all 18 non-playoff teams. Patriots: Patience might actually be running thin on offense. “... Bill O’Brien’s return as offensive coordinator, as well as steady whispers of Belichick’s discontent with former first-round QB Mac Jones, suggests New England will explore other options under center if Jones can’t elevate a run-first attack.” /Wut? This is optimism?
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) NFL’s top 10 offenses in 2023. Bills, Jets make list. No Pats.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL offensive infrastructure rankings: Our weighted grading system sizes up the offensive infrastructure of all 32 teams for 2023. Patriots: Tier 4 (out of 6), 22nd.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL playoff predictions for 2023 season. Pats finish 3rd at 9-8. /’Eesh...
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 10 best NFL rookie-team fits for 2023. No. 5 Sidy Sow, No. 3 Christian Gonzalez.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco.
