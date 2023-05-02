New England Patriots links 5/02/23 - Early look at Pats’ post-draft depth charts

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Are Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas diamonds in the rough for the Patriots?
- Mike Dussault says that according to various reports, the Patriots have rounded out their roster with three undrafted rookie additions.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: What does the Pats draft mean for futures of Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu?
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox gives us his way-too-early roster projection to see which picks will make the final 53.
- Andrew Callahan analyzes how the Patriots’ depth chart looks post-NFL Draft: Overall roster looks stronger
- Mike Reiss examines how the Patriots’ roster looks after the draft: Did each position get better, worse or stay the same?
- Ricky Doyle highlights Mike Reiss pinpointing the ‘biggest question’ the Patriots face after the draft: “Did the Patriots do enough to help quarterback Mac Jones and the offense?”
- Murph (E2Gsports) Patriots 2023 Draft Report Card. “Well the Hoodie did it again. He moved down and up, collected and moved off of picks. He zigged while we all zagged. Proving once again the NFL Draft board and expectations mean nothing to this man.”
- Doug Kyed gives us individual grades for each Pats’ draft pick and his overall grade for the Pats 2023 class.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Patriots 2023 Draft: Pick-by-pick breakdowns and assessment.
- Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) Patriots 2023 Draft grades for every pick. Overall grade: B.
- Matt Dolloff gives us 8 takeaways from the Patriots’ 2023 draft. 1. Gonzalez Island? There are questions of why Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez slipped a bit – he was generally projected as a top-10 pick, but ended up the third corner off the board at 17 – but it’s not for a lack of talent or tools.
- Jerry Thornton dives into the evaluation process of the Patriots Class of 2023.
- Tom E. Curran writes how the Patriots’ picks outside of the top two rounds suggests they didn’t love the late-round talent.
- Karen Guregian sizes up how the Patriots and AFC East teams fared in the draft. The NFL’s strongest division?
- Mike Kadlick looks at whether Christian Gonzalez can win defensive rookie of the year. The Patriots new CB1 has a chance to make an impact early in the secondary.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots signing of UDFA Malik Cunningham brings intrigue and excitement.
- Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) Keion White ready to bring the ‘business’ to Patriots defense.
- Zack Cox talks about how the Patriots reportedly influenced the Lions’ surprise Day 1 pick: Detroit didn’t want RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get to New England at No. 14
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The Patriots may have swindled NFL teams with draft tactic.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 2023 Patriots undrafted free agent tracker.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three free agents Patriots should sign after 2023 NFL Draft.
- Bernd Buchmasser reports the Patriots added a new coach to their staff to work with the defensive backs, hiring Rod Ojong through the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
- Jerry Thornton is not buying the report that Roger Goodell is telling people the 2023 NFL Draft will be his last.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph evaluate and grade the Patriots draft picks from Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez to Jackson State return specialist Isaiah Bolden. (51 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) 2023 NFL Draft winners and takeaways; Plus, why the Lions picked Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, the Patriots’ draft strategy and more on C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Draft: Final grades for all 32 NFL teams. New England: A.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL Draft grades for AFC. Patriots overall grade: B+.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 023 NFL Draft team-by-team grades: Eagles, Steelers and Lions clean up; Cowboys, Patriots among worst marks. Patriots: C+. K Chad Ryland earns an F; CB Ameer Speed earns a D+.
- Wyatt Grindley (NFLTR) AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Forecasting QB competitions after the draft. Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe included.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) The Schein Nine: Which teams won 2023 NFL draft? No Pats.
- Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today) 7 teams that still have major roster holes to address. No Pats. Bills at WR.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL post-draft power rankings. Pats drop to 21 from 17. Bills 4th, Jets 8th, Dolphins 15th.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL Network back on Xfinity cable. /I emailed Xfinity telling them it was non-negotiable. I’d drop them like a hot potato without NFL Network/Red Zone.
