New England Patriots links 5/22/23 - OTAs begin today! Kayshon Boutte’s high upside, RPOs for Mac?

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar notes the Patriots are hoping that Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff will help solidify the offensive line for the upcoming season.
- Paul Perillo talks about how 6th-round pick Bryce Baringer is ready is assume punting duties in New England.
- Patriots 2023 roster breakdown: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss the current roster and depth chart battles; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & more. (13 min. video)
- Patriots players offer their favorite Taylor Swift songs. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth talk better, worse or same for the Patriots defensive roster. We break down the Patriots 2023 schedule, offer our win projections and more. (85 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots hire first full-time female scout in 64-year franchise history; OTAs preview: 3rd and final phase of voluntary offseason program; Mike Onwenu’s status: recovering from surgery on lingering ankle injury; Kayshon Boutte = Diggs comparison; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News; Early 53-man roster projection; More.
- Bob Socci Socci’s View: ‘Craft beer and guys running into each other…it doesn’t get any better’.
- Alex Barth identifies 8 storylines to watch for during Patriots OTAs and Minicamp. 1. New offensive identity.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Mailbag Monday: What if Mac Jones improves, but the team doesn’t?
- Sophie Weller relays Mike Giardi reporting that Mac Jones is “energized” by the change in leadership on offense.
- Taylor Kyles lays out why he feels RPOs are the best way to rebuild the passing game.
- Conor Ryan relays NFL analyst Greg Cosell on WR Kayshon Boutte. “If he reached his ceiling and can play to [his physical] traits all the time, I thought there’s a Stefon Diggs comparison to be made. Keep in mind, Diggs came out of Maryland as a fifth-round pick and the 146th player chosen. That’s what I was comparing him to, not Stefon Diggs in the last number of years as arguably a top-five receiver in the NFL. No one thought that of Diggs when he was a fifth-round pick and 146th player chosen. Boutte is a fascinating player.”
- Zack Cox tells us not to forget about versatile returning RB Ty Montgomery.
- Jon Galvin (MusketFire) AFC East: Ranking the running game—the New England Patriots rush ahead.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Successful sequel? Patriots OL Calvin Anderson back for second stint.
- Alex Barth considers which Patriots rookie has the best chance to extend the team’s UDFA streak.
- Doug Kyed reviews the Patriots’ 2022 draft class ahead of the team’s upcoming OTAs: 6th-round pick RB Kevin Harris could get bumped by free agent pickup James Robinson.
- Doug Kyed reviews the Patriots’ 2022 draft class: 6th-round pick DT Sam Roberts has a chance to take on bigger role in Year 2.
- Doug Kyed reviews the Pats’ 2022 draft class: 6th-round G Chasen Hines has an uphill battle for a roster spot.
- Doug Kyed’s review of the Pats’ 2022 draft class: 4th-round pick QB Bailey Zappe is competing to be the face of the franchise.
- Chris Mason highlights Mike Tomlin joking, “There wasn’t a lot of hesitation on New England’s end.” when talking about the Steelers-Patriots draft day trade that screwed the Jets.
- Dakota Randall warns the Patriots may be headed for another slow start and bad finish in 2023.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Why coaches, players are so impressed by Mac Jones this offseason.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Ceiling and floor predictions for the Patriots and Mac Jones in 2023.
- Keagan Stiefel identifies Tom Brady’s most underrated teammate from each Patriots season.
- Eric Mullin reveals the Super Bowl locations in 2024, 2025 and beyond.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Andy Hart to talk about the ‘23 Patriots’ potential. (43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) AFC East projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Bills, Dolphins, Jets all contenders in loaded division.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the most vulnerable division winners: Which 2022 division champs have the best, and worst, chance of repeating? Bills 5th most vulnerable.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL playoff predictions for 2023 season: Eagles fall, Falcons rise, plus full division and wild-card picks.
- Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL Football Power Index: 2023 projections, Super Bowl chances.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today. Patriots included.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mike Onwenu not ready for Patriots’ OTAs after ankle surgery.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Ty Montgomery has “great chance” to be Patriots’ third-down tailback.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Confidence rankings on 9 QBs in make-or-break year. Mac Jones 4th.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots hire their first ever female scout.
- Myles Simons (ProFootballTalk) Yodny Cajuste to visit with Jets, Giants.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Free agent matchmaker: Finding new homes for top unsigned veterans. No Pats.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL special teams players and coaches are uniting to fight proposed new kickoff rule. ‘Among the head coaches backing the effort of the special teams coaches and players on their initiative have been Harbaugh, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick, Lions’ Dan Campbell and Broncos’ Sean Payton.’
- Jimmy Traina (SI) What is up with those ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheaders? ABC-ESPN will feature four ‘side-by-side’ doubleheaders in 2023.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will Goodell get the votes this week to force Thursday night flexing through?
- Staff (ESPN) NFL’s best at every offensive and defensive position: QB: Tom Brady, K: Adam Vinatieri included.
