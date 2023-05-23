Coming off a disappointing season, the New England Patriots made some sweeping changes on the offensive side of the ball. Gone are the days of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the unit, with veteran coordinator Bill O’Brien brought aboard to replace the duo.

While we will get glimpses of the O’Brien-led offense throughout the summer, its first real test will come in Week 1 of the regular season. And it will be a difficult one: the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will visit Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 10.

There are other reasons to be excited about this game beyond the quality of opponent and the Bill O’Brien offense. For example, the Patriots will also use the opportunity to honor long-time quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

Add it all up, and it is no surprise why that particular game against the Eagles has fans quite excited. In fact, according to SB Nation’s latest Reacts survey, 35 percent of Patriots fans gave their vote to the season opener as the home game they are most looking forward to.

New England’s Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts also received a high number of votes. The Patriots’ debut in Germany, which counts as a home contest for the team, received 17 percent of the vote, narrowly beating out the Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 16 percent.

The three division games versus the New York Jets (Week 18; 12%), Buffalo Bills (Week 7; 9%) and Miami Dolphins (Week 2; 6%) are next up on the list.

In full, the Patriots’ home game calendar looks as follows:

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins — 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 17

Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 8

Week 7: vs. Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 9: vs. Washington Commanders — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 12 (Frankfurt, Germany)

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 3

Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 18

Week 18: vs. New York Jets — TBD Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7

New England will additionally play one of its preseason contests at Gillette Stadium, hosting the Houston Texans on Aug. 10.

