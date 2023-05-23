Retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty hired by NBC Sports as studio analyst

For Devin McCourty, the end of one Sunday career has marked the beginning of another.

The retired New England Patriots safety will be joining NBC Sports as a “Football Night in America” studio analyst, the organization confirmed Tuesday in a press release. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the hire.

The NFL’s No. 1-rated pregame show averaged 7.24 million viewers from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. ET leading up to “Sunday Night Football” last regular season.

“I’m excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again,” McCourty said in a statement. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week.”

McCourty, 35, announced his retirement in March after a tenure that got underway in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Rutgers product went on to serve as a Patriots captain for 12 consecutive campaigns. A two-time Pro Bowler, three-time second-team All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion, his 12,506 defensive snaps paced the league since entering it.

Between his regular seasons and postseasons, McCourty started all 229 games he appeared in for New England. The converted cornerback resides on the franchise’s All-Decade and All-Dynasty teams. He finished with a combined 1,090 tackles, 37 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles as well as seven fumble recoveries, three sacks and four all-purpose touchdowns.

“Devin is a leader in every sense of the word, both on and off the field, and his dynamic personality and passion for the game will be a great addition to the show,” said NBC Sports executive producer and president of production Sam Flood.

Twin brother Jason McCourty, a former teammate in the New England secondary, was added to NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” roster in 2022.