New England Patriots links 5/24/23 - Let the position battles begin: QB, WR, third-down back... More!

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots OTA preview: Eight things to watch at Pats first open spring practice. 1. A quarterback competition (or not) for the Patriots.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed, a cornerback with tantalizing measurables that could held him ascend to a new level in the NFL.
- Alexandra Francisco reports retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands a new gig on NBC.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Biggest roster battles, OTA preview, around the NFL. (2 hours)
- Patriots Tweet out the new jersey numbers for players.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels sums up the top position battles as OTAs are underway for the Patriots. 2. Tyquan Thornton vs. Kendrick Bourne. ‘The Patriots have an interesting depth chart at receiver’.
- Doug Kyed puts the focus on the Patriots’ most important positional battles at OTAs.
- Conor Ryan tells us the five things to watch for as Patriots begin OTAs. 2. How will Bill O’Brien reshape New England’s offense?
- Tom E. Curran says it’s a three-horse race to become the Patriots’ third-down back.
- Keagan Stiefel sees the Patriots with plenty of breakout candidates, but Christian Barmore was identified by a PFF analyst as trending towards having a big year.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 under-the-radar Patriots players that could break out in 2023.
- Chris Mason talks with Kayshon Boutte’s former coach who believes the Patriots got the ‘steal of the draft’.
- Karen Guregian writes how Bill Belichick and Mac Jones are tied to same fate. “Entering Year 4 post-Brady? It’s more about survival, specifically for the head coach and quarterback. It’s about avoiding the embarrassment of the AFC East basement, where they’re projected to land. It’s about trying to get back some semblance of that success.”
- Matt Dolloff points to six harsh new realities in the post-Tom Brady NFL. /’Eesh... turned my coffee sour.
- Tim Sheils highlights Andrew Callahan making the argument that Mac Jones will be the most positively impacted by the changes with the Patriots coaching staff.
- Chris Mason passes along a report that New England was one of 5 teams that voted against the special teams change and Bill Belichick specifically was opposed to it.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 potential blockbuster training camp trades for Patriots.
- Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots ‘definitely’ involved in DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors, says WR.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) The NFL’s new best division has ascended with these improvements.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Jim Nagy has high praise for Keion White; DeAndre Hopkins acknowledges Patriots interest; More.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots have now received marketing rights in Austria and Switzerland.
- CBS Boston notes Devin McCourty will be joining the Sunday Night Football pregame show on NBC.
- Zolak & Bertrand remind us about eight athletes you definitely forgot played in Boston.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome Phil Perry to talk all things Patriots. (67 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Patriots agree to terms with fourth-round pick Jake Andrews.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) The most important roster decision for each AFC team to make before training camp. Patriots: Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots don’t have a true No. 1 wideout, but they’re crowded at the position after the free-agency arrival of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who could form a quality trio with DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. This could make Bourne expendable, with the team having the option of saving $5.4 million by cutting him after June 1, according to Over the Cap. Bourne turned 48 targets into 35 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown last season.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones, and Ryan Tannehill among 5 players with the most to prove at OTAs.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL teams headed for rough rides in 2023: Patriots included.
- Russell S. Baxter (NFLSpinZone) 2023 offseason winner in each NFL division. AFC East: NY Jets.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: The NFL should at least be honest about its reasons for allowing Thursday Night Football flex: The league is playing us all for idiots. Plus, Aaron Rodgers participating in OTAs, Tom Brady investing in the Raiders, another Bay Area Super Bowl and more.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As of Monday, 179 of 259 draft picks had signed.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL approves putting ball on 25-yard-line following fair catches on kickoffs.
- Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL Football Power Index: 2023 projections, Super Bowl chances. Patriots 16th.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: Flex scheduling for ‘Thursday Night Football’ makes total sense; Eli mocks Peyton; Streaming backlash; More.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Media Mailbag: Tom Brady conflict of interest; NFL streaming issues, Pat McAfee/ESPN; More.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Aaron Rodgers takes ‘vet day’ after calf tweak at Jets practice.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Roger Goodell’s contract reportedly to be extended to March 2027. [yawn]
