Patriots change offseason schedule, cancel first open OTA session on Thursday

The New England Patriots have made a change to their offseason schedule. After holding their first two organized team activities on Monday and Tuesday, the team has decided to cancel session No. 3 on Thursday.

This means that fans will have to wait a bit longer for some practice updates. Thursday’s workout, after all, was originally scheduled to be open to the media.

Instead, the team will not invite reporters until May 31 and again on June 8. In addition, the Patriots will also provide team access for all of their mandatory minicamp on June 12-14.

The schedule for the next three weeks — i.e. the third and final phase of the offseason program — will now look as follows:

Organized Team Activities: May 22-23, May 25 , May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

The Patriots canceling practices at this time of the year is not necessarily a new development. Head coach Bill Belichick has regularly cut OTAs and even minicamp short in years past, even though audibles at this point in the process are more of a rarity.

Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, OTAs are strictly voluntary. Nonetheless, New England is traditionally enjoying strong attendance during those sessions.