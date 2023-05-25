New England Patriots links 5/25/23 - Two theories on violations; Spring storylines; New TE; More!

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign fourth-round draft pick C Jake Andrews.
- Evan Lazar believes 6th-round pick Demario Douglas has the makings of a hidden gem: The Patriots could have a new jitterbug slot receiver.
- Mike Dussault tells us how the Patriots assigned new veteran jersey numbers and temporary rookie numbers.
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox passes along a report that the Patriots signed veteran TE Anthony Firkser.
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are losing two days of organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules, according to league sources.
- Mark Daniels adds that although the Patriots violation isn’t known at this time, history suggests that OTA violations typically center around player contact in what should be non-contact practices.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Thursday Patriots Notebook: So much for getting a little news out of Foxboro this week. Michael Holly suggests the violation ‘could have come due to players who spent too much time with coaches’; Patriots images already appearing in Frankfurt; More.
- Zack Cox tells us the Patriots’ first open spring practice now is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 31. Reporters will be permitted to watch that session, another on Tuesday, June 6 and the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 12-14.
- Chris Mason thumbnails the 10 biggest Patriots storylines for May. 3. Who takes Devin McCourty’s place? 4. Where is Bill Belichick? 5. Who gets first crack at right tackle?
- Zack Cox discusses the biggest question facing each position group in OTAs. TE: What’s the plan for Mike Gesicki?
- Doug Kyed thumbnails the seven most intriguing players to watch in OTAs.
- Justin Leger relays Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Mike Giardi, and Andrew Callahan discussing who they believe will be the “star” of Pats OTAs this year. Giardi picks Tyquan Thornton, Callahan picks Josh Uche, Perry picks Demario Douglas and Curran went with James Robinson.
- Justin Leger recaps Phil Perry talking with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning about why the Patriots are a “perfect fit” for first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
- Mark Daniels spotlights how Christian Gonzalez is a rare athlete. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said Gonzalez is so talented he could’ve played receiver in college.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Latest 2023 QB rankings fire up fans of Patriots rivals over Mac Jones’ positioning.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: How good will Patriots offense be in 2023? Are the current receivers going to be enough? More.
- Matt Dolloff notes the Patriots signed rookie center Jake Andrews, leaving them with three more to sign.
- Mark Daniels gives us a look at new Patriots numbers for 14 veterans.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots’ schedule presents gauntlet of elite QBs.
- Zack Cox highlights Dante Scarnecchia praising new assistant coach Adrian Klemm during a recent appearance on the “6 Rings and Football Things” podcast. ‘He doesn’t have much patience for guys that aren’t working hard.’
- Zolak & Bertrand highlight 14 of the most ELECTRIC kickoff return touchdowns in recent memory.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate tackles Bill Belichick on the hot seat if the team struggles, Jalen Mills replacing Devin McCourty at free safety and newly assigned jersey numbers. (34 min)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2023 NFL defenses: Patriots among ‘most likely’ units to crack the top 10.
- Conor Orr (SI) Top questions and story lines during NFL OTAs. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL OTAs: Seven rookies standing out early for their teams. No Pats.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) NFL’s most underappreciated players. Kyle Dugger included.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: May owners meeting votes reflect a hard truth about the NFL. Despite resistance, two of the big ticket items passed, proving the league’s priorities lie with whoever the money is coming from.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Winners and losers from upcoming one-year trial of new fair-catch kickoff return rules for 2023. Winner: Offenses; Losers: Special teams coordinators, the future of the kickoff.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 5 unsigned free agents who can still help your team.
- GET UP (ESPN) Dan Orlovsky: The Jets are equipped to beat the Chiefs. (1.14 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) TNF flexing is not about Amazon — it’s about the next wave of broadcast deals.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL will be back at table for next TV deals sooner than most realize.
