Patriots reportedly sign veteran tight end Anthony Firkser

The New England Patriots have added to their tight end room as they agreed to terms with veteran free agent Anthony Firkser, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Firkser, 28, spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons where he caught nine passes for 100 yards in 11 contests. Prior to that, Firkser spent four years under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Throughout his Tennessee tenure, he totaled 106 catches for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns in 58 games, which included a touchdown reception in the Titans’ 2019 Wild Card victory over the Patriots in Foxborough.

The Harvard alum will provide an interesting skillset to New England’s current tight end room, as he also brings experience playing out of the backfield. With Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki planted atop New England’s depth chart as prototypical “Y” or “F” tight ends, there was room for a player with Firkser’s blocking ability.

The 6-foot-2, 246-pound Firkser will now join Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, and UDFA Johnny Lumpkin on the depth chart to vie for a potential third tight end spot on the roster.