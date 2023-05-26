New England Patriots links 5/26/23 - Opportunity knocks for Mack Wilson, Sr.; Behind OTA penalty

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve.
- Alexandra Francisco has the story of how 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery’s calling off the field. Through his foundation My 10 Percent, the Patriots WR is fundraising to send 11 former foster children on a transformative trip to Israel.
- Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft recap. As the Patriots ramp up OTAs this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss which position groups they’re looking forward watching, the current roster as it sits, the OTA rules violation and more. (22 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: OTAs preview, setting expectations for summer practices, state of the Patriots. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Five intriguing position battles to keep an eye on this summer.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots place Raekwon McMillan on season-ending IR. The reserve LB suffered a partially-torn Achilles’ tendon during on OTA workout.
- Mike Reiss reports the Raekwon McMillan injury potentially elevates Mack Wilson Sr. and rookie Marte Mapu (third round, Sacramento State) up the depth chart behind starters Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) What is happening at the Tight End, end of the Patriots roster.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) After the retirement of Devin McCourty, New England will turn to Kyle Dugger to help lead the secondary in 2023.
- Zack Cox’s Patriots Mailbag: These players could be surprise cut candidates.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: How players feel about rough 2023 schedule.
- Dakota Randall notes Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery and wonders if he will play in the Patriots-Raiders game. Brian Hoyer is the backup QB.
- Tanner James offers a way-too-early prediction for Patriots 2024 free agents.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Friday Patriots Notebook 5/26: News and Notes.
- Phil Perry gives us more insight into the Pats’ rules violation. /Good info.
- Dakota Randall isn’t sold on a player ratting on Joe Judge after hearing Phil Perry’s report that offers more context on this bizarre situation. An NFLPA rep was there plus the ever-present possibility of the NFL over-punishing the Patriots based on their history of breaking the rules.
- Mark Daniels calls the Patriots OTA violation another embarrassing moment for Belichick.
- Alex Barth highlights a Greg Bedard report that offers more details about the OTA punishment. “It’s noted that Belichick, on April 19, forwarded to all coaches – Judge is named – the reminder about the four-hour window by the management council,” Bedard adds. “The Patriots told the NFL that the meetings/workshops weren’t mandatory and no attendance was taken,” Mike Reiss writes, “but the league ultimately ruled that all activity must begin and end within the constraints of the collectively bargained four-hour period.”
- Chris Mason passes along the report that the Patriots OTA violation was caused by Joe Judge ‘workshops’.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate discusses the OTA controversy and welcomes Clare Cooper to discuss the Pats “Fab Four” offensive skill position players heading into 2023. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots place Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots forfeited OTAs trace to a meeting violation.
- Annie Cory (NBC Sports) Chris Simms’ NFL QB rankings ahead of 2023 season. Mac Jones 20th.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Ranking all 32 backup QBs in the NFL, from worst to best. Bailey Zappe 12th.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Wide Receiver rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Offensive Guard rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 season. No. 6 Michael Onwenu. No. 30 Cole Strange.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Offensive Tackle Rankings: Top 32 ahead of 2023. No Pats.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s new QB-WR duos in 2023. No. 11. Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster; No. 9 Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Consensus 2023 draft grades from best to worst for all 32 teams. Patriots 14th.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Seven teams who could make the jump into the postseason this year.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2023. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Evaluating which NFL players will have 5th-year options picked up for 2024. Mac Jones (No).
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Source: Only eight of 19 supposed concussions on kickoff plays could be seen on film
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brainstorming session with special-teams coaches didn’t avoid kickoff rule change.
- Zac Al-Khateeb (SportingNews) Commanders trademark application denied: Why Washington NFL franchise still doesn’t own team nickname. [Insert eye-roll emoji here]
