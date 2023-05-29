 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 5/29/23 - Memorial Day Edition

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new
Memorial Day flag display

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze praises Patriots rookie WR Demario Douglas; DeAndre Hopkins odds; OTA violation; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Two OTAs lost due to STs meeting, Anthony Firkser, Raekwon McMillan; More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ lost OTAs simply a bad look at a bad time; Joe Judge’s role within the organization is unclear; DeAndre Hopkins; More.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Can versatile TE Anthony Firkser fill Patriots need?
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Latest running back rankings by PFF place Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson far too low.
  • Karen Guregian says the Patriots may want DeAndre Hopkins, but questions whether Hopkins wants them.
  • Nick Stevens explores if there’s any way the Patriots get DeAndre Hopkins.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Can Patriots afford ex-Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?
  • Michael Hurley writes Joe Judge’s run as assistant head coach for Bill Belichick is off to a rough start.
  • Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Three major storylines to watch. 1. How will the Patriots’ offensive line look under Klemm?
  • Mark Daniels spotlights 6 Patriots who are facing the most pressure as OTAs begin.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots possible OL combinations for the 2023 season.
  • Sophie Weller highlights ESPN on the Patriots’ chances to make the playoffs. Summary: Not good.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 12 most shockingly embarrassing on-field moments in Patriots’ history.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper is back, discussing the 2023 Patriots schedule, the draftees, and answers some fantastic listeners questions. (50 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...