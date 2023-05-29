New England Patriots links 5/29/23 - Memorial Day Edition

LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze praises Patriots rookie WR Demario Douglas; DeAndre Hopkins odds; OTA violation; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Two OTAs lost due to STs meeting, Anthony Firkser, Raekwon McMillan; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ lost OTAs simply a bad look at a bad time; Joe Judge’s role within the organization is unclear; DeAndre Hopkins; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Can versatile TE Anthony Firkser fill Patriots need?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Latest running back rankings by PFF place Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson far too low.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots may want DeAndre Hopkins, but questions whether Hopkins wants them.
- Nick Stevens explores if there’s any way the Patriots get DeAndre Hopkins.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Can Patriots afford ex-Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?
- Michael Hurley writes Joe Judge’s run as assistant head coach for Bill Belichick is off to a rough start.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Three major storylines to watch. 1. How will the Patriots’ offensive line look under Klemm?
- Mark Daniels spotlights 6 Patriots who are facing the most pressure as OTAs begin.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots possible OL combinations for the 2023 season.
- Sophie Weller highlights ESPN on the Patriots’ chances to make the playoffs. Summary: Not good.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 12 most shockingly embarrassing on-field moments in Patriots’ history.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper is back, discussing the 2023 Patriots schedule, the draftees, and answers some fantastic listeners questions. (50 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL community observes Memorial Day.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: 2023 All-Breakout Team, Offense. Rhamondre Stevenson included.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races. Jets ranked first.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL divisions from 1-8 after big 2023 free agency moves, draft. AFC East 2nd.
- Josh Weinfuss (ESPN) Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after 3 seasons, take $22.6M dead cap hit. /Ouch.
- Matt Verderame (SI) The five best landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins. Pats 3rd.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Chiefs among best NFL team fits. No Pats.
- Lindsey Thiry (ESPN) The tricky business of building winning rosters around franchise QBs.
- Nate Bouda (NFLTR) A running list of traded future NFL Draft picks.
- Jerry Thornton offers his special take on ESPN canceling Max “Cliff” Kellerman’s show.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On conspiracy theories and pursuing truth.
- Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) Jimmy Garoppolo signed waiver in place of physical, per reports.
- GET UP (ESPN) Chris Canty: Super Bowl win with Jets will put Aaron Rodgers in GOAT conversation. (1 min. video) /And wins at least five more. [insert eye-roll emoji here]
