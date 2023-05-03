The Patriots may have actually added an offensive tackle in the NFL Draft after all

One of the biggest surprises from the New England Patriots 2023 draft over the past weekend was the team not adding an offensive tackle. After a poor showing from the position in 2022, tackle was viewed as one of the team’s biggest needs. But, 12 picks came and went without New England adding one to their roster.

Despite both Bill Belichick and Matt Groh hyping up their free agent additions and depth at the position - which was headlined by signing Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson - it still seemed like a head scratching decision to not address the position in the draft. Especially with projected starters Trent Brown and Reiff on expiring contracts.

Instead, New England focused on the interior of their offensive line. With potential question marks down the road with David Andrews and Michael Onwenu, the Patriots used three Day Three selections to add Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, and Atoni Mafi.

With all three players being listed as interior lineman, it seemed the Patriots ignored their need at tackle. However, the Patriots may actually have bolstered their tackle depth in the process. As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted in his post-draft recap, the team may have plans for Sow at tackle, not guard.

I know New England was excited to get Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan, who has been projected as an interior offensive lineman, and who they got with the pick in the fourth round that they picked up for going back from No. 14 to No. 17 (in the Steelers trade) in the first round. My understanding is they’re gonna try Sow at tackle, where he actually played as a true freshman in 2018.

As Breer mentioned, Sow would be not stranger to the tackle spot, as he started 11 games at left tackle at Eastern Michigan during his freshman season. He then transitioned to left guard his sophomore year, but did appear at left tackle when needed (46 snaps). From 2020-22, he strictly played left guard.

At 6-foot-5, 323 pounds and 33 5/8-inch arms, Sow has the build and athleticism to play tackle at the next level. Time would tell though how his technique and footwork would transfer to the outside in the NFL, however.

“These guys will move around. Coach Klem give him opportunities. We’ll try and fit him in the best spot possible,” Matt Groh said about the three lineman in his post-draft press conference. “Sidy does have some background at left tackle. He’s been a guard here the last couple years. He’s not a little guy. He’s got plenty of athleticism. He’s got plenty of power. So we’ll see how it goes and try and find the best spot for him.

“Looking forward to having those guys and seeing what they can do at multiple spots.”