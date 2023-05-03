New England Patriots links 5/03/23 - JuJu is loving both Bills & the offense; Analysts not yet sold

TEAM TALK
- Vote for the nominee you feel is most deserving of enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Mike Dussault shows the connections among the 12 players in he Patriots 2023 draft class; They have more in common than you might realize.
- Mike Dussault reports JuJu smith-Schuster is loving his first impressions of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, quarterback Mac Jones, and other teammates. ‘Sky is the limit’ for the Patriots offense.
- Press Conference: JuJu Smith-Schuster. (12 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: 2023 Patriots draft recap, Biggest takeaways, pick-by-pick analysis. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels relays JuJu Smith-Schuster saying the offensive playbook is ‘amazing’ under Bill O’Brien, and is using flashcards to learn it.
- Alex Barth hears from JuJu Smith-Schuster on how the Pats’ offense has him feeling like he’s ‘back in school’.
- Dakota Randall notes JuJu Smith-Schuster sounds genuinely thrilled to be with the Patriots.
- Chris Mason reports the mutual respect between JuJu-Smith Schuster and Bill Belichick dates back to his Pittsburgh days.
- Doug Kyed suggests how the Patriots can fill a need with that final open spot on their 90-man roster.
- Mike Kadlick presents his post-draft Patriots roster projection: Will New England’s UDFA streak continue?
- Chris Mason takes a look at the depth charts to project the Patriots starters following the NFL Draft.
- Matt Dolloff resets the Pats’ wide receiver depth chart after the draft. New England is really asking a lot of their wide receiver corps.
- Phil Perry talked to several sources and NFL insiders who were a bit puzzled by the team’s selections in the later rounds of the draft — and more importantly, by who they didn’t select.
- Dakota Randall rounds up how people around the NFL reportedly feel about the Patriots draft class.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) What does the Patriots’ 2023 offseason signify for Mac Jones?
- Zack Cox says the Patriots are expected to hit the road twice this summer, reportedly finalizing joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay and the Titans in Nashville.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome Mark Schofield to dissect the Pats and the Draft. (68 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Tyler Lamb (Stadium Rant) to talk JuJu Smith-Schuster and whether free agency or their 2023 Draft class will have a bigger impact this season. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill O’Brien: JuJu Smith-Schuster is a very versatile guy.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks. Patriots: B-, Bills: B+, Jets: C+; Dolphins: C-.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round. Patriots: Round 6 Kayshon Boutte.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) Ranking every team’s 2023 NFL Draft class. Patriots 30th. Analaysis included.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Ranking every 2023 AFC draft class, from worst to first. Pats 9th.
- Conor Orr (SI) Post-draft Power Rankings. Pats 16th, Jets 6th, Bills 4th, Dolphins 13th,
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Power Rankings: Patriots (plunge 9) 27th; Jets (up 13) 8th. Dolphins (up 3) to 9th. Bills (up 1) 3rd. /Prisco sinks deeper into bullshit.
- Alex Kay (Bleacher Report) The most improved teams of the 2023 NFL offseason. No Pats.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Biggest reaches of the 2023 NFL Draft by round. Round 4: K Chad Ryland, Patriots.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Analyzing the resolution of the Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson contract situations.
- Jeremy Layton (NY Post) Bill Belichick let Steelers move up for Broderick Jones in NFL Draft to ‘f–k the Jets’.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Jets sign veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner who has ties to Aaron Rodgers.
- Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo (YouTube) PFF NFL Show. Draft Grades: AFC East & NFC East. (Patriots @ 23:13 mark)
EXTRACURRIUCULAR
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) NFL suspends Amani Bledsoe 17 games: Free agent defensive lineman violated league’s PED policy.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Howie Roseman: Jonathan Gannon tampering situation was handled at league, ownership level.
Loading comments...