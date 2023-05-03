 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS CB Christian Gonzalez // DE Keion White // LB/S Marte Mapu // C Jake Andrews // K Chad Ryland // G Sidy Sow // G Atonio Mafi // WR Kayshon Boutte // P Bryce Baringer // WR Demario Douglas // CB Ameer Speed // CB Isaiah Bolden

New England Patriots links 5/03/23 - JuJu is loving both Bills & the offense; Analysts not yet sold

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
  • Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) NFL suspends Amani Bledsoe 17 games: Free agent defensive lineman violated league’s PED policy.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Howie Roseman: Jonathan Gannon tampering situation was handled at league, ownership level.

