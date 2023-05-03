After missing the cut for six consecutive years as a finalist, a former New England Patriots linebacker won’t make it seven.

Mike Vrabel has been selected by fans for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will join a 2023 class that also includes longtime assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was chosen as a contributor during the nomination committee’s annual meeting in April.

A third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 1997 who started his NFL run with the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished it with the Kansas City Chiefs, Vrabel earned spots on the Patriots All-2000s team, 50th Anniversary team and All-Dynasty team. Across 142 combined games in Foxborough, the 2007 Pro Bowler and first team All-Pro totaled 690 tackles, 56 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions — with one returned for a touchdown.

Additional visits to the end zone arrived on the offensive side from his regular seasons through his postseasons.

One of the most versatile and clutch players in franchise history.@CoachVrabel50 is officially a member of @TheHall. pic.twitter.com/61Yu7wbJ1K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 3, 2023

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike.

“He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

The current Tennessee Titans head coach now marks the 34th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame. Vrabel, 47, again loomed as a finalist for a red jacket alongside retired guard Logan Mankins and head coach Bill Parcells.

The date for the induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.