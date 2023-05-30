New England Patriots links 5/30/23 - Debating DeAndre Hopkins; Rookie optimism grows; More!

LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots rookie OL Atonio Mafi is looking to make a fast impression on his new team: ‘Time to work’.
- Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) Patriots’ rookie WR Demario Douglas: The next Julian Edelman?
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Could Malik Cunningham be the Patriots steal of the decade?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bleacher Report believes the Patriots have already found their next top receiver.
- Varun (StadiumRant) The Patriots must make an aggressive push to sign dynamic superstar DeAndre Hopkins.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 4 reasons why DeAndre Hopkins would make Patriots Super Bowl contenders
- Doug Kyed considers which receiver would get kicked off the roster if the Pats acquired DeAndre Hopkins.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) DeAndre Hopkins continues to tease Patriots fans with social media posts.
- Jon Galvin (MusketFire) Patriots top 5 draft busts — Where are they now?
- CBS Boston posts the Celtics hype video with David Ortiz and Julian Edelman before Game 7 vs. Heat. /The hype video was better than the actual game.
- CBS Boston notes Gillette Stadium is upgrading the Row of Honor behind the north end zone to honor service-members attending games.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Let’s not turn “OTA-gate” into Spygate or Deflategate.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Revenge games on the Patriots’ schedule in 2023.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph sort through the Patriots Mailbag to answer questions on: Surprise roster cuts, biggest positions of need, and do the Pats make another acquisition before the start of 2023. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Cameron Hogwood (SkySports) Mac Jones to Trey Lance: Assessing some of the NFL’s quarterback question marks ahead of the 2023 season.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 100 things to know with 100 days until Week 1 kickoff: News, notes and odds for all 32 teams. 48. Once the king of the AFC East, the Patriots have maintained a sturdy “D,” and rookie additions Christian Gonzalez and Deion White should keep Belichick’s unit respectable. But their offense has been a misfire since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Seven schematic trends that define the modern NFL.
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Every team’s most dangerous new addition in 2023. Pats: JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ 10 most explosive runners of 2022. No Pats.
- Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Every team’s most fun playoff run that didn’t end with a Super Bowl win. Pats: 1985.
- Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Every first-round QB who started NFL Opening Day since 2002. 2021: Mac Jones.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Yodny Cajuste set to sign with Jets.
- Highlights (NFL.com) Inside OTAs. (27 min. video)
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady tops list of Raiders QB options if Jimmy Garoppolo gets cut due to his foot injury. /Am I alone in thinking this line of speculation is stupid and that Brady stays retired?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Other teams would oppose Tom Brady going from owner to player.
