New England Patriots links 5/30/23 - Debating DeAndre Hopkins; Rookie optimism grows; More!

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL Combine
WR Demario Douglas
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots rookie OL Atonio Mafi is looking to make a fast impression on his new team: ‘Time to work’.
  • Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) Patriots’ rookie WR Demario Douglas: The next Julian Edelman?
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Could Malik Cunningham be the Patriots steal of the decade?
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bleacher Report believes the Patriots have already found their next top receiver.
  • Varun (StadiumRant) The Patriots must make an aggressive push to sign dynamic superstar DeAndre Hopkins.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 4 reasons why DeAndre Hopkins would make Patriots Super Bowl contenders
  • Doug Kyed considers which receiver would get kicked off the roster if the Pats acquired DeAndre Hopkins.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) DeAndre Hopkins continues to tease Patriots fans with social media posts.
  • Jon Galvin (MusketFire) Patriots top 5 draft busts — Where are they now?
  • CBS Boston posts the Celtics hype video with David Ortiz and Julian Edelman before Game 7 vs. Heat. /The hype video was better than the actual game.
  • CBS Boston notes Gillette Stadium is upgrading the Row of Honor behind the north end zone to honor service-members attending games.
  • John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Let’s not turn “OTA-gate” into Spygate or Deflategate.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Revenge games on the Patriots’ schedule in 2023.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph sort through the Patriots Mailbag to answer questions on: Surprise roster cuts, biggest positions of need, and do the Pats make another acquisition before the start of 2023. (32 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Cameron Hogwood (SkySports) Mac Jones to Trey Lance: Assessing some of the NFL’s quarterback question marks ahead of the 2023 season.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 100 things to know with 100 days until Week 1 kickoff: News, notes and odds for all 32 teams. 48. Once the king of the AFC East, the Patriots have maintained a sturdy “D,” and rookie additions Christian Gonzalez and Deion White should keep Belichick’s unit respectable. But their offense has been a misfire since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Seven schematic trends that define the modern NFL.
  • Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Every team’s most dangerous new addition in 2023. Pats: JuJu Smith-Schuster.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ 10 most explosive runners of 2022. No Pats.
  • Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Every team’s most fun playoff run that didn’t end with a Super Bowl win. Pats: 1985.
  • Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Every first-round QB who started NFL Opening Day since 2002. 2021: Mac Jones.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Yodny Cajuste set to sign with Jets.
  • Highlights (NFL.com) Inside OTAs. (27 min. video)
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady tops list of Raiders QB options if Jimmy Garoppolo gets cut due to his foot injury. /Am I alone in thinking this line of speculation is stupid and that Brady stays retired?
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Other teams would oppose Tom Brady going from owner to player.

